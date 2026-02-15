T20 Cricket World Cup: Lucknow cafes great up for India and Pakistan clash; roll out offers and special dishes

As India takes on Pakistan tonight, Lucknow’s restaurants are rolling out big match-night deals. Across the city, venues are going all out for the Men’s T20 World Cup clash with big-screen screenings, beer offers and themed menus to pull in fans. India will play Pakistan on Feb 15 (Photo: Sutterstock) Ramada Hotel Lucknow has curated a special India-Pakistan ‘Two Nations, One Passion’ menu for the tie. “Chef Avinash Kumar has brought together celebrated dishes from Indian and Pakistani cuisines — Butter Chicken from our side and Karahi Gosht from theirs. The menu also features Tandoori Fish versus Lamb Paye, Mango Lassi versus Rose Sherbet and more,” says general manager Mukunda Chowdhry. Photo booths, cricket prediction games and cultural props have also been arranged for guests.

Cafes and restaurants are ready for the T20 match

Cafe Delhi Heights outlets in Lucknow have introduced a Boundary Bites menu featuring wings, galouti kebabs, shish taouk, croquettes, nachos and signature pizzas, alongside unlimited beer sessions. "We have introduced specially curated food and beverage pairings crafted for the season, designed to complement the spirited atmosphere of live match screenings. We anticipate strong guest engagement throughout the tournament, says Vikrant Batra from Cafe Delhi Heights. Fairfield by Marriott Lucknow is offering unlimited drinks and snacks during the live screening, complimentary beer with the buffet and special prices on select liquors. Danbro by Mr Brown has rolled out cricket-themed cakes and a buy-one-get-one pizza offer on app orders.