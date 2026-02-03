Union Budget 2026-27 spells out a thoughtful turn for tourism: Key takeaways
Preservation and promotion seems to be the Union Budget 2026's mantra when it comes to India's tourism sector
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday, February 1 with some major takeaways for the tourism and hospitality sector. The first point to note in this regard however, is the difference in budget allocation across 2025 and 2026. While this year's allotment for the tourism sector stands at ₹2,438 crores, the same for the previous year's (Union Budget 2025-26) stood at ₹2,541.06 crores - though it had been later revised to ₹1,310.30 crores.
Preservation
This year around, a heightened emphasis on cultural heritage is rather evident in the Budget. The plans to develop 15 archaeological sites including Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Adichanallur, Sarnath, Hastinapur and Leh Palace into more experience-forward destinations. The sites will be made accessible through proposed curated pathways, immersive storytelling tools, interpretation centres and guides.
Promotion
A special spotlight was shone on the Northeast, with a bid to centre-align its underexplored tourism circuits over the course of the upcoming financial year. A new scheme was announced, to develop Buddhist circuits across the seven sisters making up the region, including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The initiative will focus on preserving temples and monasteries while also promoting the region’s spiritual heritage.
A National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid was additionally proposed for an effective digital documentation of significant sites. This ecosystem is expected to establish a fresh network of job profiles spanning research, archival work as well as content creation.
Sustainability
Lastly, sustainability is not just a mere flavour for the season, but a need of the hour. This is where the plan to develop ecologically sustainable nature tourism trails aimed at offering world-class trekking and hiking experiences comes into play, as proposed in the Budget. In this regard, the spotlight shines on mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, trails in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats, turtle trails across major nesting sites along the coasts of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala and bird-watching trails around Pulicat Lake on the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border.
What are your thoughts on the tourism allocations and directives from the Union Budget for the upcoming fiscal year?
