Union Budget 2026-27 spells out a thoughtful turn for tourism: Key takeaways

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday, February 1 with some major takeaways for the tourism and hospitality sector. The first point to note in this regard however, is the difference in budget allocation across 2025 and 2026. While this year's allotment for the tourism sector stands at ₹2,438 crores, the same for the previous year's (Union Budget 2025-26) stood at ₹2,541.06 crores - though it had been later revised to ₹1,310.30 crores.

This year around, a heightened emphasis on cultural heritage is rather evident in the Budget. The plans to develop 15 archaeological sites including Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Adichanallur, Sarnath, Hastinapur and Leh Palace into more experience-forward destinations. The sites will be made accessible through proposed curated pathways, immersive storytelling tools, interpretation centres and guides.

Promotion A special spotlight was shone on the Northeast, with a bid to centre-align its underexplored tourism circuits over the course of the upcoming financial year. A new scheme was announced, to develop Buddhist circuits across the seven sisters making up the region, including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The initiative will focus on preserving temples and monasteries while also promoting the region’s spiritual heritage.

A National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid was additionally proposed for an effective digital documentation of significant sites. This ecosystem is expected to establish a fresh network of job profiles spanning research, archival work as well as content creation.