We're way past the point when Valentine's Day necessarily meant a table for two. Flying solo on Valentine's Day? Let these weekend trips for one romance you right (Photo: Aradhya Tour) Being blissfully in love may feel like a fairytale, but one mustn't forget that their greatest romance must always be with themselves. So if you're missing a plus-one this Valentine's weekend, we urge you to hop on these smooth, quick getaways which will allow you to soak in your own company, with nature for good measure. Here is a list of quick getaways from Delhi-NCR, which will leave you feeling refreshed by the time Valentine's weekend bids adieu. Tikli Village, Haryana Distance from Delhi: 66km Travel time: Reaching Tikli Village should take a smooth hour and a half only, by car, contingent on the traffic. Attractions: The experience at Tikli Village in Haryana is primarily centred around farm resorts like Madhavgarh Farms and Lohagarh Farms. On the activity front, one can engage in ziplining, commando crawling, Burma bridge, rock climbing, bungee trampolines, and rappelling along with participating in pottery, charkha, mehandi, tractor rides, camel cart rides, and dairy activities. A visit to the nearby Pandupol temple replica or an afternoon by the Damdama Lake must also not be missed.

Rajaji National Park, Uttarakhand Distance from Delhi: 237km Travel time: It should take about 4 hours to reach the Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand, directly from Delhi via car. Attractions: Besides an obvious tour of the National Park itself, the Mansa Devi Temple, a mere 6.5kms from the location, also demands a visit, as does the Chandi Devi Temple, about 9.5kms away. The Pawan Dhan, Vaishno Devi Temple and Shantikunj Gayatri Pariwar are also within driving distance from the park.

Bhangarh, Rajasthan Distance from Delhi: 275km Travel time: Reaching Bhangarh directly from Delhi, via car, should take just about four-and-a-half hours, contingent on traffic. Attractions: Ideally start the trip with a visit to the Hanuman Temple, followed by an exploration of the abandoned city's haunted legends. Wandering through the encompassing ruins of the 'cursed' city is enticing enough as is indulging in photography against the supremely scenic views.

Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan Distance from Delhi: 239km Travel time: Reaching the Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthan takes just over 4 hours by car, contingent on traffic. Attractions: The tiger reserve itself is engulfing enough, though the Pandupole Temple and the Kankwari Fort are also within travelling distance and definitely demand a visit.

Sethan Valley, Himachal Pradesh Distance from Delhi: 513km Travel time: Reaching Sethan Valley directly by car from Delhi will typically take over 10 hours. A better alternative is to catch a flight to Manali from the Capital, which should take no more than an hour-and-a-half. The distance between the Manali airport and Sethan Valley should take just under an hour by car, contingent on traffic. Attractions: Trekking, camping and bird-watching along with taking in the scenic site is immersive enough. But those visiting can also enjoy staying in authentic igloos, snowboarding and skiing. The valley is also a prime spot for hiking and trekking, offering stunning views of the Dhauladhar range. A small visit to the peaceful village of Sethan must also be on your bucket list.