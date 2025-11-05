72 hours in Athens: Ruins, rooftops and everything in between

Athens won big at the World Travel Awards this year, with emerging on top for two key categories — Europe’s Leading Cultural City Destination and Europe’s Leading City Tourist Board. If you’re relatively amateur when it comes to navigating the tourism-drenched expanses of Europe, we have food and travel influencer Genny, who goes by the handle @gennysgrubclub on Instagram, drawing up the perfect 3-day itinerary for Athens, striking just the right balance between history and a lay vacay. Follow along!
Day 1
Start your morning light by grabbing a Greek pastry with a side of REAL Greek yoghurt from Ma Che Vuoi. Immediately head out to the Acropolis and Parthenon — doing this early will save you some sweat and a whole lot of energy as you’ll be beating the heat and afternoon crowds. Sprint to the Acropolis Museum soon after.
Your stomach may be jumping by now, and you’ll be happily spoilt for choice with the sheer options in Plaka though Genny highly recommends the Arcadia Restaurant. Plaka is also great for some post-lunch shopping strolls. Grab your coffee fix at one of the cute cafés. Stroll right up to Anafiotika and rush to catch the sunset at the Lycabettus Hill.
Day 2
Day 2 starts slow with some casual exploration around Psiri neighbourhood. Breakfast awaits at Kalimeres Bistro with some iced coffee and pastry to follow, at Myller Coffee Shop. The Monastiraki Flea Market is just a brisk walk away. Shop away and take in the sights and sounds of the neighbourhood.
Lunch should necessarily be seafood and the Varvavios Market is perfect for it. Genny strongly recommends dinner at Karamanlidika or at Aspro Alogo. End the night by grabbing a cocktail at Baba Au Rum or Line Athens (or even both). Don’t worry, all the walking will take care of the food day!
Day 3
Day 3 starts with some Greek yoghurt and pastries at Stani. The morning is reserved for the National Archaeological Museum. Next up, is a hit of caffeine and some reading at Little Tree Books & Coffee. Walk off the calories with a stroll around the National Garden. An authentic souvlaki awaits at Kosta Souvlaki. End the day with an open air performance at the Odeon of Herodes — don’t forget to check their calendar.