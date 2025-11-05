72 hours in Athens: Ruins, rooftops and everything in between

Athens won big at the World Travel Awards this year, with emerging on top for two key categories — Europe’s Leading Cultural City Destination and Europe’s Leading City Tourist Board. If you’re relatively amateur when it comes to navigating the tourism-drenched expanses of Europe, we have food and travel influencer Genny, who goes by the handle @gennysgrubclub on Instagram, drawing up the perfect 3-day itinerary for Athens, striking just the right balance between history and a lay vacay. Follow along!

History to the hep scene: The perfect 72 hours in Athens (Photo: Electra Hotels)