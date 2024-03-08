Women's Day 2024: Women docs share their favourite de-stress mantra

They have a job that sees them burn the midnight oil, sometimes working 24/7 and standing by patients' bedsides wearing a smile while also juggling their personal lives with homes and chores. On International Women's Day today, top women doctors reveal that one mantra that helps them stay positive and cool in their hard-working professional lives... On International Women's Day, women doctors let us in on their way to destress (Shutterstock)

'I reignited my love for painting and this became my refuge'

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon, MetaHeal - Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Center, Mumbai, Saifee, Apollo and Namaha Hospitals, Mumbai

Being a woman in the field of surgery, I find myself constantly navigating the demands of my profession, coupled with the responsibilities of motherhood along with managing a household. Juggling these roles can be overwhelming, and the daily challenges can be very demanding. Striking a balance requires a relentless effort, as excelling in all areas necessitates immense hard work and dedication.

In the limited space between professional and personal responsibilities, I've learned that dedicating time to one's passion has a transformative effect. It prompted me to reignite my love for painting. Painting became my refuge, a shining spot in my day that brought me joy and excitement. I could carry my joy with me in my bag and sketch anywhere I wanted. I really looked forward to these moments. Not only did it give me another avenue for self-expression, it also allowed me to navigate through the daily challenges with a fresh perspective.

When we use our time to constructively engage in something that brings us genuine happiness, we automatically reduce the time to think about things that make us sad. All of us face challenges but life presents us with choices, and I've chosen to prioritize my happiness by pursuing my passion.



'Starting the day with tea, then a walk is on my list'

Dr Sonia Golani, Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara

My way of de-stressing revolves around a little schedule I created. It starts as soon as I wake up spending me time having cinnamon tea and reading the newspaper and planning for the day ahead. I then go for a brisk morning walk with my mother and breathe in some fresh air. And whenever I get free time in the evenings try to spend time with children playing badminton or table tennis; this activity with my kids really is a good stress buster along with spending quality time with them. I enjoy going out for movies with family and even just chilling at home with them is something I really cherish.



‘The mantra of time offers me profound perspective and peace amidst my whirlwind of responsibilities’

Inputs by Dr Ritu Hinduja, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai.

As a female doctor juggling the roles of motherhood and an IVF consultant, the mantra of time serves as a guiding beacon. "Time is not running out! Time is static, and we are the ones running through the concept of time. It existed before us and will continue after us; it's we who are governed by the 'Illusion of Time'", offers profound perspective and peace amidst my whirlwind of responsibilities. It gently reminds me to prioritise presence over perfection, enabling me to treasure precious moments with my family while navigating the intricacies of fertility treatments. It assures me that time is not an adversary to conquer but a companion to embrace, urging me to relish each moment with my daughter and patients alike.

As an IVF consultant, this mantra guides me to approach each case with patience and resilience, understanding the emotional whirlwind my patients experience while striving to conceive. It reminds me that my time with them transcends mere scheduling; it's a vital connection for them to express, seek reassurance, and feel supported as they pursue their dream of starting a family.

As a mother, this mantra empowers me to release guilt and perfectionism, acknowledging that my presence and love are the greatest gifts for my daughter. It motivates me to strike a balance between my professional and personal life, embracing the beauty of each unfolding moment.