Uranus goes direct: THIS zodiac sign can expect their life to do a 180, is it you?

Uranus and the zodiac sign of Taurus go way, way back. Uranus first moved into Taurus on May 15, 2018, and will remain in the sign until July 7, 2025, before transitioning into Gemini. However, it will go retrograde and re-enter Taurus from November 8, 2025, until April 26, 2026, marking its last return to Taurus for the next 84 years. The end of Uranus retrograde brings major changes for one zodiac sign in particular

In Astrology, the planet of Uranus represents transformation, radical shifts, crisis, and freedom. And so whenever it makes contact with another planet, unexpected events and surprises are inevitable. In short, chaos, but good.

Uranus has now gone direct in the sign of Taurus at 23 degrees, ending a five-month-long retrograde period that started on September 1, 2024. So we say chaos because in Astrology the zodiac sign of Taurus represents stability, growth, and steadfastness. Taurians in general are averse to change of any kind. But this transit, and weathering it with grace, will be bringing them lasting gains. They do without a doubt prefer stability and value your comfort zone, Uranus is encouraging you to welcome bold ideas and let go of any patterns that no longer benefit you.

It's all about keeping an open mind, because while you may not have naturally have it in you to embrace change and see the good in it as it comes, this transit is bestowing you with that patience, foresight and the whole 'it is what it is' perspective, which in the long run will shape the course of your near future by leaps and bounds. As a matter of fact, astrologer Kyle Thomas even goes so far as to say that this transit and how Taurians go through it, will establish the course of some big personal booms for them in 2026.

How has the Uranus retrograde treated your sign?