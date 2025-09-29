Varun Chakravarthy’s post leaves fan in splits after India’s Asia Cup win: ‘Akhi duniya ek taraf, mera India ek taraf’

Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy had fans in splits after India’s dramatic Asia Cup 2025 final victory over Pakistan. With the real trophy reportedly is yet to arrive in the Indian dressing room, the 34-year-old found a humorous way to mark the win. On Monday, he shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) showing himself reclining in bed with a teacup on the side table, jokingly standing in for the missing cup. India's Varun Chakravarthy shared a hilarious post on X (formerly known as Twitter) (AFP) He also posted an image of the Indian team pretending to lift an “imaginary trophy” at the empty podium after the dignitaries had left. His caption read: “Akkha duniya ek taraf, aur mere India ek taraf. Jai Hind.”

Fans quickly reacted to his post, praising his sense of humour and creativity. Some even photoshopped the teacup into a proper trophy, turning Varun’s playful jab into a viral trend on social media. For many, his light-hearted take became an equally memorable highlight of India’s historic win.

The match itself was nothing short of a thriller. India stumbled early at 20/3, while chasing a modest total of 147, under the onslaught of Pakistan’s bowlers, with tension building in every over. Yet young Tilak Varma emerged as the saviour, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls.

Alongside Shivam Dube, Varma’s composure and calculated stroke play steadied the innings and carried India through a nail-biting finish. His performance has already become one of the defining moments in Indo-Pak cricket clashes, signalling the rise of a new generation of Indian cricket stars.

Beyond the stats and records, the final sparked nationwide celebration. Streets lit up with tricolours, fans danced on rooftops, and households erupted in joy as India secured its record-extending ninth Asia Cup. The combination of Tilak’s brilliance and team's humour gave fans moments to cherish both on and off the field.