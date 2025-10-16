Virat Kohli's cryptic tweet is about retirement? Fans say ‘want to see on Gill’s shoulders after winning 2027 World Cup'

Social media is convinced that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has finally addressed rumours surrounding his retirement. The speculation began after the cricketer’s latest cryptic post, which many believe was his way of responding to the ongoing chatter about his future in international cricket. From urging him to continue till the 2027 World Cup to reminding him that his presence still defines Indian cricket, fans flooded his mentions with emotional reactions, insisting it isn’t time for Virat to walk away yet. Virat Kohli last played for India in March (AFP) On Thursday, just hours after the Shubman Gill-led ODI squad landed in Perth for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, Virat shared a coded message on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting resilience and mindset. The post was widely interpreted as a sign that Virat isn’t ready to hang up his boots, effectively putting the retirement rumours to rest.

Virat has been included in India’s ODI squad for the series beginning October 19 at the Optus Stadium. The team will play three ODIs followed by five T20Is. The 36-year-old had earlier retired from T20Is in June last year after India’s World Cup win in Barbados and recently announced his exit from Test cricket, just weeks before the England tour squad was finalised. His back-to-back retirements had intensified speculation about whether ODIs would be next.

While both Virat and Rohit Sharma have been picked for the Australia tour, uncertainty still hangs over their long-term roles in the ODI setup. Rohit was recently removed from captaincy, and neither chief selector Ajit Agarkar nor head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed their availability for the 2027 ODI World Cup.