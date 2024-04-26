An in-depth guide on how you can perfect your child's skincare for the summer season

Summer signals vacations from school and homework, along with long hours spent playing with friends. For kids, summertime is considered one of the best seasons of the year as they are free to jump around and make up silly games with other children their own age, without anyone to stop them. It isn’t uncommon to see that their playtime also includes some roughhousing, falling and rolling around in the dirt. So, it’s important to take care of your child’s skin the same way you would yourself. You can do this by incorporating simple skincare steps into your child’s bedtime routine and before they step outside their homes. It is important to apply sunscreen on your kids (representational image)(Shutterstock)

Sherry Jairath, founder and Customer Excellence Officer of Herby Angel, shares, “As summer beckons, ensuring our children's skincare routine is paramount to safeguard their delicate skin from the harsh effects of the sun.”

Agreeing, Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra, Director & Chief Dermatologist, Alive Wellness Clinics, Delhi, goes on to say that “Children's skin is vulnerable to environmental factors. It requires special attention and care, especially when they spend a significant amount of time outdoors.” So parents, teach them young!

Sunscreen protection: Apply moisturising sunscreen lotions enriched with natural ayurvedic ingredients like Bala Ashwagandha Oil, Grape Seed Oil and Yashad Bhasma. It can make a world of difference in protecting their skin while they enjoy their outdoor adventures. Also, look for broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen with SPF 30-35 and PA+++. Water-resistant sunscreens are ideal as they ensure effectiveness during sweaty play sessions or swimming adventures.

Beat the heat: If your kid is complaining about itchy or redness, and their skin is peeling, keep them cool with soothing gels infused with healing ingredients like aloe vera and saffron.

Gentle is best: When selecting skincare products for children, prioritise those with gentle and natural ingredients to avoid irritation and allergic reactions. Look for products labelled hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. Opt for sunscreens containing ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which provide effective and gentle sun protection.

Hydrate, hydrate: With hydration being key, both internally and externally, during the summer, parents should encourage their children to stay hydrated by consuming ample fluids. Proper hydration is also essential for maintaining skin health from within. Encourage children to drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially during outdoor activities, to prevent dehydration and support overall skin health.

Seek shade: Kids may want to play at all times of the day, but ensure they are indoors and in shaded areas during peak sun hours, typically between 10 am to 4pm. Shade provides additional protection against UV rays and reduces the risk of sunburn.

Pay attention to clothes: One aspect that you may forgo paying attention to is the clothes kids wear to play. Dress them in lightweight, long-sleeved clothing. Wearing breathable fabrics like cotton and linen will allow the sweat to evaporate quickly, too. Wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses can offer additional defense against the sun's harmful rays.

Consistency is key: Establish a daily skincare routine for children that includes gentle cleansing, moisturising and using sun protection. It is never too early to start taking care of the skin. The UV rays can cause painful sunburns and even lead to skin cancer. For a skincare routine, consistency is crucial. It helps maintain healthy skin and prevents issues like dryness, sunburn, and premature aging. It also sets your kids up for success in the long term as they will already have a good case of a skincare routine that they can add to as they grow older.