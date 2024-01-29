Are you commiting a self-care faux pas?
Though social media has idealised the process of self-care, experts say mental well-being should be prioritised over superficial practices.
The rise of 'self-care' videos on social media has gone from obscure to omnipresent. Videos on routine chores, morning meditations or at-home spa days make for a satisfying watch and are deemed the ideal self-care day'. Along with pride in their holistic lives, people also preach its benefits to a wider audience. Instagram, TikTok and YouTube have now become platforms, where the act of self-care is marketed as a replacement for access to proper healthcare or therapy. It creates a false belief that certain activities or products can improve one's mental health.
In a video posted last month, YouTuber Kati Morton, a licensed therapist, explains how you can distinguish between real and pretentious self-care, and how it can work differently for every individual. “If someone is feeling hypervigilant, the ability to stomp or jump can be beneficial. Even if it doesn’t look like traditional self-care, regulating your nervous system self-care can become problematic if done to please others. In such cases, the focus is on the external reward rather than on the individual’s actual well-being.
Trisha Singh, nutritionist, found her current self-care routine on Pinterest and believes the ‘perfect’ practice balances what appeals to you with what works for you. “For instance, a detox retreat might sound rejuvenating, but consuming a lot of liquids can lead to dangerous electrolyte imbalances,” she shares.
Elaborating on the physical implications, nutrition coach Nikhil Arora says, “Engaging in a workout routine without a personalised consultation can increase the risk for people with undiagnosed cardio or respiratory diseases.”
Creators on social media are also a part of the ‘social commerce’ scene, a lucrative way to earn commission by working with brands directly or in the nascent phase, making contextual content where they feature products to earn a potential relationship with the company.
“Creators are riding and pushing the surge of products for at-home shopping, and while some of them communicate this to the audience, there is an unsaid bias that is built into the content,” says a representative of a cosmetic e-commerce platform. “While clothing, tech and well-being products received a surge in demand during the pandemic and later, the survey revealed that more than 65% of buyers reported quitting their self-care routines, explaining a ‘false sense of comfort in the initial phase that flamed out’ or finding that they needed more than outward relief to meet emotional needs.”