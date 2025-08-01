On International Beer Day, as mugs clink and cheers echo, let’s look beyond the beverage's intoxicating charm. Could beer be more than just a drink? With beauty influencers hyping DIY beer hair rinses and face masks, it’s worth questioning: Does beer really do wonders for your skin and hair? Can beer be your next beauty solution?(Photo: Adobe Stock)

What’s actually inside?

Beer has long been touted for its surprising benefits outside the bar, especially in homegrown beauty remedies. But dermatologists urge a more nuanced look before you start pouring a pint over your scalp.

“While beer does contain some beneficial components for skin and hair, its topical use should be with caution,” says Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, a dermatologist. She explains further, “key components like vitamins, especially B vitamins like antioxidants, and amino acids can contribute to skin hydration and hair shine. However, the concentration of these beneficial ingredients in beer is relatively low compared to dedicated skincare and haircare products. Besides, absorption of beer ingredients through the skin is limited.”

Beer is not a miracle fix

Dr Bhardwaj also debunks some of the most common myths floating online. For instance, there's no scientific evidence to support that beer can cure acne. Its alcohol content can actually irritate sensitive skin. Similarly, while beer has nutrients, no reliable data is proving it can stimulate hair growth. Any hydration benefits are minimal and often counteracted by the skin-drying effects of alcohol.

There are risks

In fact, the risks may outweigh the rewards for many. Dr Bhardwaj warns, “Regular use of beer-based beauty remedies can lead to side effects, especially for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. The alcohol in beer can be drying and irritating, leading to redness or an exacerbation of conditions like rosacea and eczema,” she says. “It can also disturb the skin’s pH balance, disrupting its barrier and making it more vulnerable to breakouts, oiliness, and infections.” She adds.

Stick to it once in a while

Dr Kiran Sethi, another dermatologist, offers a more measured take.

“Beer has anecdotal evidence but no scientific backing. That said, it contains proteins, amino acids, sugars, B vitamins, and has a low pH, which can theoretically improve shine and strength,” she says. She recommends using beer sparingly, perhaps once every few weeks as a rinse after shampoo, left on for a few minutes before washing off. “I would only use it for dull hair and a lack of shine. I wouldn’t use it for anything else.” She says.

When it comes to skincare, Dr Sethi again stresses the lack of scientific support. “The most important benefit it may have is from yeast, or saccharomyces (a sugar fungus). It’s a good bacteria that might soothe inflammation. But given that it’s alcohol, it is likely to cause dryness and redness, so I am not a fan.” She shares.

While the idea of beer as a beauty booster sounds fun and buzzy, it’s not exactly the skin or hair miracle it’s made out to be. “Before swapping your conditioner for a lager or dabbing beer on a breakout, it might be wise to stick to science-backed products or, at the very least, proceed with caution and a patch test.” Dr Deepali concludes.

(Written by: Richa Singh)