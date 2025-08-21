Can stress and burnout lead to cancer?

The news of 29-year-old entrepreneur Monika Choudhary has triggered a wave of concern online. In a heartfelt Instagram post (see inset), she shared how her once health-conscious lifestyle gave way to long working hours, stress, and burnout, until a devastating diagnosis of Stage 4 colorectal cancer changed everything. Large studies show that chronic stress and burnout are associated with higher cancer incidence and worse outcomes, but they rarely prove that stress alone causes cancer.

Decades of research have established that chronic stress triggers chemical changes in the body, such as raising blood pressure, hormone levels, and inflammation that may increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Now, cancer has emerged as a growing concern. The National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020 had estimated that cancer cases would increase by 12.8% by 2025 as compared to 2020.

Monika’s experience has left many wondering: can stress and burnout really be this disastrous?

What experts say

“The evidence for a direct causal link is moderate at best,” says Dr Amit Upadhyay, senior consultant of hematology and oncology, PSRI Hospital, adding, “Large studies show that chronic stress and burnout are associated with higher cancer incidence and worse outcomes, but they rarely prove that stress alone causes cancer. The strongest data support indirect pathways: stress can impair immune surveillance, increase inflammation, and promote behaviours that raise cancer risk. In short, stress is a meaningful co-factor rather than a sole cause.”

On the other hand, Dr Mandeep Singh, chief oncologist at Art of Healing Cancer, points to significant retrospective evidence. He explains, “Chronic stress creates hormonal imbalances and increased cortisol and cytokine release. While cortisol reduces immunity, cytokines drive inflammation and angiogenesis, which fuels metastasis. Together, these changes make people, sometimes even in their 20s and 30s, more vulnerable to cancer.”

Adding to this, Dr Sunny Jain, senior consultant and HOD of medical oncology, Accord Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, says that cancer in younger age groups is also on the rise due to lifestyle and environmental factors. “We are diagnosing more GI and lung cancers in people in their 20s and 30s. Risk factors include obesity, tobacco and alcohol use, smoked and processed foods, pollution, and radon exposure.”

How burnout adds to cancer risk

Burnout can disrupt sleep quality and lead to disorders like insomnia, weakening the immune system and hindering the body’s natural repair processes.

It may also trigger emotional eating, leading to weight gain and obesity, both established cancer risk factors.

A sedentary lifestyle, often linked to burnout and work-related stress, reduces physical resilience and impairs metabolic and immune function.

Turning to coping mechanisms like alcohol, nicotine, or other substances further increases cancer risk by introducing toxins and driving chronic inflammation.

Red flags to watch out for

Altered sleep cycles or persistent insomnia

Frequent palpitations or blood pressure spikes

Elevated blood sugar levels

Unexplained weight gain

Altered bowel habits

Increased reliance on alcohol, cigarettes, or tobacco for stress relief

How employers can foster a healthy workplace

Encourage reasonable workloads and hours

Provide protected breaks and flexible schedules

Promote psychological safety and open conversations

Support access to mental-health services

Limit after-hours communication

Encourage physical activity and offer healthy food options

What you can do individually

Create and maintain a sleep routine in a dark, cool room, with limited late-night screen exposure

Aim to exercise at least 150 minutes a week

Follow a fibre-rich, Mediterranean-style diet

Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol

Practice daily stress-management techniques such as deep breathing, mindfulness, or journaling

Build meaningful social connections and schedule time for recovery

Stay updated on vaccinations and recommended cancer screenings, especially with a family history