Celebs are manifesting big on 11:11 today—Are you ready to do the same?

Today is November 11 and that means the powerful 11:11 Portal is open. And if you've ever made a wish when seeing 11:11 on the clock, you’re already familiar with the magic. Celebs like Nimrat Kaur have already shared their 11:11 thoughts on Instagram and the energy surrounding this date is buzzing. “11 shares at 11:11 on 11/11. Let the magic begin," she wrote. “11 shares at 11:11 on 11/11. Let the magic begin," writes Nimrat Kaur on her instagram account.

Why is 11:11 so special?

11:11 is often seen as a symbol of balance and harmony, a time when the universe’s energy aligns perfectly. It’s an invitation to focus your intentions and align yourself with the energy of the universe to bring your dreams to life. So, if you’ve been seeing 11:11 repeatedly, it’s a sign that the universe is trying to get your attention—time to make a wish!

"11:11 is a magical moment, a nudge from the universe to tune into your higher self and check in with your inner growth. It’s a call to pause, reflect, and deepen your spiritual journey. Meditating at this time can help sharpen your focus and bring clarity to what you truly want to manifest. Let go of material distractions, embrace this divine connection, and strengthen your spiritual side," said Dr Prem Kumar Sharma, astrologer.

Manifestation rituals that you can try today

To tap into this energy, try these simple manifestation rituals at 11.11pm.

You can light a candle to represent illumination and focus your energy on bringing your desires to life. Another powerful tool is journaling your intentions. Write down what you want to manifest—big or small—and allow the process to reveal any feelings or insights that surface.

3. You can also try a cleansing bath. Using salt and essential oils, take a bath to release any negative energy and create space for new, positive intentions to flow in.

Also, the most powerful time to practice manifestation on this day is at 11:11, but you can also do it anytime throughout the day. Find a quiet space, close your eyes, and take deep, calming breaths. Visualise your desires as if they’ve already come true.

Inputs by @energyhealerieraa