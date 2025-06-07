Deciphering the chaos of motherhood with Amanjeet Kaur’s Mom Life: Where chaos meets coordination

The rollercoaster that is motherhood comes without a safety belt. The minute you give birth, you are overwhelmed with joy and overlook the hell you’ve just returned from — your fleeting moment of calm before the inevitable hormonal imbalance, sleep deprivation and utter chaos wrap around you. And just like that, it’s time to bid adieu to your social life and that pregnancy glow you’d been holding on to. The rollercoaster that is motherhood

Motherhood is a 24x7 job where the life you created might suck the life out of you. The truth becomes clear — it doesn’t just take a village, it takes an army. Not to mention, all attempts at trying to stay afloat appear to be consistently bogged down by the steady stream of unsolicited advice coming in at the same rate at which you’re losing your hair (and money).

Relatives, friends and even your husband, may mean well, but the only reliable source of advice for a new mom, are old moms. From sterilising everything in sight to calling the paediatrician after just one sneeze, first time mums are veterans of comic embarrassment.

If all this resonates with you, it’s time to let go of the ‘mom guilt’ and laugh a little as you learn. And just know, you’re not alone! Don’t be afraid to reach out and connect with other moms. They’ve been through it all and are a great source of support!

But not feeling the guilt, is definitely easier said than done, especially when it comes to the guilt of not being able to keep it together. You might always love your baby but you’ll be surprised by how frequently you oscillate between ‘I love being a mom’ to ‘I hate being a mom’ and then back again. Remind yourself that you’re everything that your baby needs. And for you to show up fully, you need rest.

Don’t stand when you can sit, don’t sit when you can lie down.

Your laundry will pile up, you’ll end up wearing the same formula milk vomit-stained t-shirt, 3 days in a row. And just when you finally sit down and exhale, the baby decides — it’s time for a diaper blowout or a full-course milk meal. Back to it, mama!

Don’t stress about the mess. It’ll still be there tomorrow, it’s ok to take a break or ask for help (especially if it means you get time for a shower)!

Your house will be a mess, you’ll probably miss everyone’s birthday (including your own), and it still won’t be enough. The sooner you accept that motherhood involves juggling a cold coffee in one hand, holding a half-eaten cracker in the other with a baby strapped to your chest, the easier it’ll get.

And for those days when it all feels unbearable, remember this: Parents have been raising kids since the Stone Age. So just trust your gut, follow your instincts and know that you’re capable.

You WILL get a hang of everything. Your baby needs your face, milk and sleep — skip the fancy stuff. Get the basics right and you’ll make it through just fine.

All in all, motherhood is a beautiful mess. Yes, a full night’s sleep, a clean house and a peaceful shower all become luxuries, but you’ll learn to cherish the little things — because despite the mayhem, they’ll pass by quicker than you think.

This article has been authored by Amanjeet Kaur, a digital consultant and mother of two.

With over 10 years of experience collaborating with lifestyle brands and NGOs, Amanjeet specialises in crafting compelling content that resonates with audiences with fleeting attention spans, developing strategies for global brands seeking to connect with local audiences, and bridging the gap between brands and their target audience.