Doctor's Day: These families recall how superheroes in scrubs saved lives

Doctors step in when life falters. On National Doctors’ Day, families across India look back at moments when timely decisions, skilled hands and quiet compassion helped them survive the unthinkable. From a premature baby who fought for breath to a mother who beat cancer and a woman who found strength after losing a child, these are stories not just of recovery, but of the doctors who made it happen. These stories highlight how doctors continue to save lives under immense pressure.

A tiny survivor’s journey

In February, Uttarakhand-based homemaker Khushboo Srivastava (38) suffered a sudden gall bladder rupture. Since she was seven months pregnant at the time, doctors recommended an emergency delivery. Her son Anant was born premature, with severely underdeveloped lungs. “He was bleeding and on the ventilator. Some doctors told us to give up and others told us to think about having another child. But Dr Naveen gave us hope,” her husband Avinash (40) tells us. The baby remained on a ventilator for four months and the chances of survival seemed slim. “I’d lost hope. But Dr Naveen never did. To us, he is no less than God,” he adds. Now 11 months old, Anant is home and thriving.

“When the baby came to us, he had severe breathing problems and extremely fragile lungs. It was a long, nightmarish journey for all of us. But with careful treatment and close monitoring, he improved. Seeing him go home healthy is the biggest reward we can get,” says Dr Naveen Gupta, neonatologist at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

A second chance at courage

Twenty-year-old Sakshi Mishra clearly recalls the ordeal her mother, Shudha Devi (50), went through when she suffered from severe oral cancer. “There was a large, painful wound on her face with foul-smelling discharge and pus. Even family members started isolating her,” the Delhi-based teacher says, adding, “We went to many doctors, but none of them were willing to treat her.” This was when Dr Deepak Kumar Jain took up her case. He performed a 12-hour-long surgery to remove the tumour, followed by a complex reconstruction. “He treated her with care and gave us hope. She can walk, pray, and live with courage again,” she tells us.

“It was a very advanced and emotionally heavy case. But Shudha Devi’s family stood by her. Today, seeing her confident and active again feels like a true victory,” says Dr Deepak Kumar Jain, senior consultant, Surgical Oncology at Yathartha Hospital, Noida Extension.

More than a doctor

Delhi-based homemaker Ritu Tokas (36) is now a mother to two daughters, Anaisha (10) and Prisha (5). But becoming a mum wasn’t easy. In 2013, she experienced severe itching while six months pregnant. She reached out to her gynaecologist, Dr Jayshree Sundar — a decision that saved her life. A liver function test revealed Ritu had severe Hepatitis E that put her and the foetus at risk. She went into premature labour at 28 weeks; the baby could not be saved due to organ failure. Despite the tragedy, Dr Jayshree offered emotional and medical support. “Dr Jayshree helped me in my journey to become a mother again after a few years. She stood by me through everything. She’s like a mother to me,” says Ritu.

“Ritu’s case was medically and emotionally very complex. At 28 weeks pregnant, her liver was failing and there were serious risks. It was heartbreaking to see the foetus had no kidney function, but Ritu showed great strength. Her recovery was smooth, and I’m so happy she went on to have two healthy daughters,” says Dr Jayshree Sundar, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Rosewalk Hospital, New Delhi.

Guided by care

When 41-year-old Niharika Nagar from Lucknow found a lump in her breast in late 2023, she was scared of what lay ahead. A friend who had been treated by Dr Mandeep Singh urged her to meet him just once. Despite being diagnosed with Stage 3 triple-negative cancer, their first meeting was enough to reassure her. “I didn’t take a second opinion. His calm, honest nature gave me instant confidence. When Dr Mandeep walked into the room during my first chemo session, it felt somewhat similar to entering a gurdwara. He felt like family,” says the HR professional, who worked through the eight months of her chemo treatment and is now healthy, cancer-free and back to normal life.

“Niharika had an aggressive tumour — Stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer. But she responded beautifully to treatment. We used robotic surgery to preserve her breast and minimise recovery time. She’s back to her life, and that’s the goal we always work toward,” says Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, surgical oncologist with specialisation in molecular oncology, CK Birla Hospital, New Delhi.