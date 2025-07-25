Egg vs embryo freezing: What you need to know

As more women delay parenthood for personal or professional reasons, fertility preservation is no longer an inaccessible topic. World IVF Day

The conversation is no longer hush-hush: in a recent Reel, Oxford-trained embryologist Dr Tanaya Narendra (@dr_cuterus with 1.8 million followers on Instagram) opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs, versus freezing embryos. On World IVF Day today, medical experts walk us through what one should know about these processes and the questions people are hesitant to ask.

Egg vs embryo: What’s the difference?

Medically, egg freezing is a process where a woman’s unfertilised eggs are retrieved and stored at sub-zero temperatures to preserve them for future use. “Egg freezing allows women time and preserve their fertility and keep their options regarding a partner open,” says senior IVF specialist Dr Vaishali Sharma.

Embryo freezing, on the other hand, involves fertilising the egg with sperm from a partner or donor. This, explains gynaecologist Dr Priti Arora Dhamija, is typically the route chosen by couples undergoing IVF.

How much do they cost?

Egg freezing typically costs between ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh; this covers medications and egg retrieval. Yearly storage charges range between approximately ₹30,000 to ₹40,000. Meanwhile, embryo freezing includes additional steps such as injecting the sperm and embryo culture. Prices for these can range from ₹2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh.

Success rates aren’t always equal

Embryo freezing tends to offer better success rates than egg freezing. “Embryos are more stable and we can evaluate their development before transferring them to the uterus,” says Dr Dhamija. That said, egg freezing has newer methods such as vitrification, which have significantly improved results. Factors like the woman’s age, egg quality and sperm used contribute to the final outcome.

Busting common myths

One of the biggest misconceptions is that freezing guarantees pregnancy. “Egg freezing improves the chance of a future pregnancy, but it is not a promise,” reiterates Dr Dhamija.

There is also a belief that frozen embryos are less effective than fresh ones. “Frozen embryos are just as viable. In fact, one baby was recently born from an embryo that had been frozen for almost thirty years,” says Dr Sharma. Many believe 35 is the ideal age to freeze eggs, but experts suggest doing it earlier.

“The best time to freeze eggs for non-medical reasons is between the ages of 30 and 34,” notes Dr Dhamija. However, it can be done at any age after puberty for medical reasons.