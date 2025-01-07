Never felt an earthquake before? Exploring the ‘never-feeler’ phenomenon amid Baba Vanga’s 2025 earthquake prophecy

One of the most well-known mystics in history, Baba Vanga, predicted an omen that has long outlived her — that several powerful earthquakes and other natural disasters will strike various regions of the world in 2025. The soothsayer also predicted large-scale destruction, mortality, and population displacement due to said natural disasters. In a series of chilling events, some of these predictions began to materialise sooner than expected. On Tuesday morning, a series of earthquakes rocked the northern foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet's holiest cities. According to Reuters, the quakes were responsible for the killing of at least 95 people and shaking buildings in neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and India. Exploring the ‘never-feeler’ phenomenon amid Baba Vanga’s 2025 earthquake prophecy

For most, earthquakes are an unmistakable and terrifying experience. But for a select few, tremors can pass by unnoticed. If you're one of many who remain oblivious to even the strongest of shakes, you might just be a ‘never feeler’.

Who is a never-feeler?

If you’ve ever been oblivious to an earthquake that seemed to shake the earth beneath your feet, you’re not alone. A ‘never-feeler’ is an individual who, no matter the intensity, never feels the rumblings of the earth. Despite the destruction predicted by Baba Vanga and the real-time tremors unfolding, there’s a group of people who may never even realize they’ve lived through one of these catastrophic events if it were not for social media!

Why some people don't feel earthquakes?

After two early January earthquakes in Southern California in 2024, a survey by The LA Times revealed that about 25% of 116 participants described themselves as never-feelers. Despite various earthquakes occurring around them, these individuals remained completely unaware. If you're one of them, you might be wondering why you never notice the shakes. There are a few scientific reasons why some people remain earthquake oblivious.

Based on an informal online poll conducted by Times reporter Adam Tschorn; some respondents had more than one theory.

Location: Geographical location plays a key role. The same quake can feel drastically different depending on where you are. For instance, the people on the 18th floor of a building may feel swaying which can be attributed to strong winds, while those on the fourth floor might experience a sudden jolt which is more characteristic of an earthquake.

Sensory desensitisation: Some experts also suggest that sensory desensitization could be at play. People who have lived through many quakes as well as those with conditions like ADHD or other medical conditions might be more accustomed to shaking sensations and might just tap out of the sensation since it's something they feel on a regular basis.

Distraction: Another common theory is simple — distraction. Many respondents admitted to being too engrossed in their daily activities to notice minor earthquakes. As one participant put it, “I honestly feel like I just don’t pay attention.”

How to spot an earthquake if you can't feel it?

Look for ripples in still water

If you’re a never-feeler, there are a few ways to stay aware of tremors without relying solely on your senses:

Look for visual cues: A swaying chandelier, moving wind chimes, rippling in a glass of water or shaking plants can be immediate signs that a quake is happening.

Animals often sense quakes first: Pets, especially dogs, are known to react to seismic activity. Their behaviour may offer a clue before you feel anything.

Tech tools: Setting up earthquake alerts or using apps that notify you of nearby seismic activity can help you stay informed.

So if you’ve never felt an earthquake, don’t worry, you're not alone. With a little bit of vigilance, you can still be prepared for the next tremor that comes your way.