Flights delayed, cancelled, crashed: Travel anxiety takes off

After the deadly Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, there has been an uptick in cancellations, delays, and mid-air returns. Between June 12 and 17, 83 Air India flights were cancelled. According to reports, 66 of them were Boeing 787 Dreamliners. A Delhi to Bali flight turned back mid-air on Wednesday due to a volcanic eruption. Yesterday, a flight carrying 180 passengers made an emergency landing in Delhi from Leh after a technical glitch. A Delhi to Bali flight turned back mid-air on Wednesday due to a volcanic eruption.

This series of incidents, combined with rising chatter on social media, is fuelling a fresh wave of flight anxiety. This fear of flying can make people feel sick, sweaty, or panicked. It often includes intrusive thoughts and a feeling of being out of control.

Travellers are suddenly paying close attention to flight numbers, aircraft models, and weather alerts. Searches for “safest airline 2025” and “how to calm flying fear” have shot up on Google Trends.

Bangalore-based digital creator Swati Chauhan says, “Most of my travels are by air. But after so many incidents, it feels uneasy to even enter an airport. On top of that, Instagram Reels are showing astrologers saying the Ahmedabad crash happened because the flight number adds up to nine, which is considered unlucky. All of this unverified information is increasing my stress.”

In another case, entrepreneur Gurbani Bhatia from Gurugram, who was set to fly to New York this week, rescheduled and changed her flight. “There have been so many cases of Indian flights being cancelled or delayed, so I decided to go with an international airline even though the route is longer due to the Iran airspace closure,” she says.

Aerophobia, or fear of flying, is rarely about being in the air itself. “It is about feeling out of control,” says Dr Deeksha Parthsarthi, neuropsychiatrist. “You are far from home, you cannot get off, and you are placing trust in strangers and machines.”

Psychologically and neurologically, the brain responds to flight incidents even from a distance. “Hearing about a crash can trigger vicarious trauma,” says Dr Sneha Sharma, psychiatrist. “The brain stores it like a real memory.” This activates the amygdala, which overrides logic and triggers the body’s fight or flight response. People may experience nausea, a racing heart, breathlessness, or panic.

Ordinary in-flight sounds, turbulence, or airport announcements can act as triggers. Claustrophobia, motion sensitivity, or fear of heights can make symptoms worse. Social pressure adds to the challenge. “People fear losing control on a flight, but they also fear being judged for it,” says Dr Sharma.

Tips to calm your mind

There is no single solution for flying anxiety, but experts say small, intentional habits can help you feel more grounded before and during a flight.

Before boarding:

Avoid reading aviation news right before flying. Listen to calming music. Caffeine and sugar can mimic symptoms of panic, such as a racing heart or jitters, so it is best to avoid them. Drink water or herbal tea and eat light meals instead.

2. During takeoff or turbulence:

Use the box breathing method. Inhale for four counts, hold for four, exhale for four, and hold again for four. Repeat this for a few minutes, especially during takeoff or bumpy moments.

3. For the journey:

Carry familiar comforts. A lavender roller, a scarf, or a favourite book can serve as calming cues if you feel overwhelmed.

4. Let the crew know:

Informing the cabin crew that you are an anxious flyer can make a difference. They are trained to help and may check on you during the flight.

Travel insurance is not just paperwork anymore

As more people seek reassurance before they fly, travel insurance is becoming more than just a document. For many, it now feels like a mental safety net.

Trip cancellation insurance can help if you need to cancel for medical or personal reasons. Baggage delay insurance protects you if your luggage goes missing or arrives late. Flight delay coverage can pay for hotel stays and meals if you are stuck overnight.

Personal accident insurance, legal cover, and medical emergency protection are also becoming common even for short trips. These services give travellers a sense of structure, especially in uncertain times.

(Inputs by Manjari Singhal, Chief Growth and Business Officer, Cleartrip)

What airlines owe you when flights go wrong

If your flight is delayed by two to four hours, airlines must offer tea, coffee, or snacks. Delays beyond four hours require a proper meal. If you are stuck overnight, a hotel stay with airport transfers must be provided. For cancellations, most airlines offer a full refund if cancelled within 24 hours and at least seven days before departure. Compensation rules vary by airline and depend on the cause of the delay or disruption.