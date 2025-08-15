'Grey's Anatomy' star Camilla Luddington diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, Everything you need to know about it

Recently, actor Camilla Luddington shared that she has been diagnosed with Camilla Luddington has been diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease (instagram)

Hashimoto’s disease. Also known as Hashimoto thyroiditis, this autoimmune disease affects the thyroid gland. This happens when the antibodies, which usually fight diseases, attack the thyroid that is then overrun with white blood cells. The gland can’t make enough off thyroid hormone and hurts the body.

The actor, who is best known for her role as Dr Jo Wilson on Grey’s Anatomy, revealed on her podcast Call It What It Is, that she has been diagnosed with Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism. Camilla explained that the diagnosis came following a routine blood test a couple of months ago. “It came back, and my doctor was like, ‘Everything looks great except this one little thing’,” she said, adding, “I remember hearing the words autoimmune disease and thinking, ‘What the f***?’ and then being told that I had something called Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism and that it was very common.

SYMPTOMS

According to a report by John Hopkins, when your thyroid doesn’t make enough of the hormone, it can cause these symptoms:

Tiredness

Muscle weakness and joint pain

Constipation

Weight gain

Not being aable to handle cold

Depression

Hair and skin changes

However, when the thyroid gland is underactive, it can lead to these issues:

Not being able to handle heat

Fast heart rate

Sweating

Weight loss

Tremor

Anxiety

Dr Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Greater Noida, says, “Hashimoto’s usually affects women, but men with a genetic predisposition can also face this problem. The other cause for Hashimoto’s is the use of certain antidepressant medications or excessive use of iodine.”

TREATMENT

To diagnose Hashimoto’s, one needs to undergo a blood test and look at the family’s history with thyroid issues. proper history, followed by certain tests. As for medication, Dr Dinesh says, “For those with hyperthyroidism, one can take medicines that decrease the thyroid hormone levels in the blood and replace the thyroid hormone, by which one can lead a normal life.”

NATURAL WAY TO TREAT IT

Although medical therapy is needed to keep Hashimoto’s under control,

Dr Archana Batra, a dietician, says, “Lifestyle changes can be effective to manage symptoms, so opt for an anti-inflammatory diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, along with omega-3 fatty acids that can be found in fatty fish and flaxseeds. It is best to avoid processed foods, gluten and dairy products.”

“Having a daily exercise routine will help to maintain metabolism and hormone levels. One can also do yoga and meditation to reduce stress levels, which is beneficial for immunity. Having a restful sleep should be a priority as it further supports thyroid health,” shares Dr Archana.