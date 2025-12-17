PSA: Your kitchen, skincare and makeup may be messing with your hormones
The devil really is in the details
Feeling wiped out despite extended naps, putting on weight even though you’re hardly eating, and getting irritable despite consistently checking-in with yourself can make you feel like you're coming apart at the seams. More often than not, though, it's not you — it's your hormones wreaking havoc; but they don't tend to fire off in the wrong direction without reason.
Even if you're eating clean, moving plenty and keeping yourself sufficiently hydrated, you really can't fight endocrine disruptors with, well, discipline.
Wellness and PCOS creator Rachel (@getyourglowww) explains endocrine disruptors as chemicals that mess with the body's hormones by acting like a blocker, decreasing or increasing them based on context. And at the cost of sounding alarmist? The threat is everywhere.
In the kitchen
Starting with the basics, plastic and silicone, no matter the ease is a generally a big no-no. So swap out your plastic cutting boards and silicone utensils with wooden alternatives; the same goes for plastic containers, cups and straws which best stand switched with glass. Ceramic cookware is anyway a win over non-stick coating as is a toaster oven over a 'nonstick' air fryer. Next up, everything bubbly from your dish soap to detergent and even cleaning sprays, should ideally be fragrance and dye-free — and while you're at this, also toss out the plastic cling film for some bees wax paper.
Finally, the most obvious swap? Organic produce over non-organic alternatives.
For your clothes
Laundry happens to be a crucial pathway to keep your system free of endocrine disruptors. Make sure your washing detergent is fragrance-free as are your dryer sheets. Better yet, just go for wool dryer balls with essential oils.
Side note: you don't have to give up on your scented candle obsession — just opt for soy candles with non-toxic fragrance.
On your skin
The checklist for skincare now, is pretty self-explanatory, and also a booming online ecosystem in itself. Rule of thumbs to keep in mind is that your skin products, and body and hair care options should be fragrance-free. When it comes to makeup and perfume, look for the 'non-toxic' labelling.
Will you be indulging in a clean sweep for hormonal health anytime soon?