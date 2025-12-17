PSA: Your kitchen, skincare and makeup may be messing with your hormones

Feeling wiped out despite extended naps, putting on weight even though you’re hardly eating, and getting irritable despite consistently checking-in with yourself can make you feel like you're coming apart at the seams. More often than not, though, it's not you — it's your hormones wreaking havoc; but they don't tend to fire off in the wrong direction without reason. Your kitchen and skincare may be messing with your hormones (Photos: Ralli's Olive Oil, Real Simple)

Even if you're eating clean, moving plenty and keeping yourself sufficiently hydrated, you really can't fight endocrine disruptors with, well, discipline.

Wellness and PCOS creator Rachel (@getyourglowww) explains endocrine disruptors as chemicals that mess with the body's hormones by acting like a blocker, decreasing or increasing them based on context. And at the cost of sounding alarmist? The threat is everywhere.