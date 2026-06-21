Inside a mindful morning marking International Day of Yoga in Mumbai

A morning of yoga, mindfulness and community marked International Day of Yoga in Mumbai on Sunday, June 21. Held at the Terrace Garden of ITC Grand Central in association with Airbound Academy, the annual session brought together guests, wellness enthusiasts and members of the community for a guided start to the day. Participants practise yoga at the open-air terrace setting to mark International Day of Yoga

Set against the calm, open-air backdrop of the terrace, the session was led by yoga instructor Masuma Mun, who guided participants through a practice that combined mindful movement, breathwork and moments of stillness. The experience was designed to offer a pause from the pace of city life, encouraging attendees to reconnect with themselves through yoga.

The session, held between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM, was followed by a specially curated breakfast, featuring a wholesome spread aligned with the morning’s focus on balance and nourishment.

The event was supported by wellness and lifestyle partners including Airbound Academy, Poppy by Opium, TEGO, SEVA Home and The Func. Lab, adding to the overall experience and reinforcing the theme of conscious living.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kunal Pahwa, General Manager, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, said, “At ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, we believe wellness is an integral part of creating meaningful and enriching experiences for our guests and community."

He continued, “Our annual International Day of Yoga celebration is a reflection of this philosophy, bringing people together to embrace mindfulness, movement and balance amidst the tranquillity of our Terrace Garden. Through such initiatives, we continue to celebrate the timeless wisdom of yoga while encouraging a more conscious and holistic way of living.”

The hotel has returned to this annual celebration year after year, using it as a way to bring people together for a slower, more mindful start to the day.