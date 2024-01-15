Is your phone's blue light stealing your glow? Dial back!

Exposure to blue light emitted by electronic devices can accelerate the ageing process by causing cell shrinkage and death in skin cells, with changes occurring in as little as 60 minutes of exposure, say experts. “Blue light from electronic devices can cause damage to all skin types. It can lead to inflammation, pigmentation, and premature ageing,” says Dr Sandeep Babbar, a dermatologist. More people are taking a step back to evaluate how to protect themselves from the side effects of prolonged engagement with screens and gadgets.

As technology takes up an inordinate amount of our everyday time and space, more people are taking a step back to evaluate how to protect themselves from the side effects of prolonged engagement with screens and gadgets. Blue light — a colour within the visible light spectrum detectable by the human eye that has a short wavelength and generates high amounts of energy — is at the forefront of this conversation.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

WHAT CAN BE DONE?

Dermatologist Dr Rohit Batra suggests using blocking sunscreens to prevent blue light damage to your skin. “Wearing sunscreen with iron oxides (zinc oxide and titanium oxide) is crucial as they deflect harmful rays and prevent skin damage,” he explains, adding, “It is key to note that most chemical sunscreens don’t have these elements and leave you exposed to the blue light from LEDs and CFLs (compact fluorescent lamps) when you are indoors.” Dr Batra emphasises the importance of wearing your sunblock even on the days you are working from home to protect your skin from the light emitted by surrounding electronics.

BRING DOWN TECH STRESS

To reverse the damage done to your skin, minimise technology-induced stress, says lifestyle coach Preeti Daga. Designate daily “no-electronics” hours. Get blue light-blocking covers for your electronic devices. Enable the “night mode” setting on your digital devices to reduce blue light emission. Daga adds, “Also, take time out for working out and socialising, and get good sleep. Brisk walking, swimming, or any other workout, along with yoga and deep breathing, are great ways to de-stress. Also, do some therapeutic activities such as cooking or painting. It will help you feel and look fresh.”

TAKE NATURE’S HELP

Beauty expert Blossom Kochhar explains that since blue light can trigger the production of harmful free radicals in the skin, antioxidants can help neutralize them. “Antioxidants, when applied to the skin, can help protect against the damage caused by free radicals. They can help prevent the breakdown of collagen and elastin, two proteins that keep the skin firm and elastic. Antioxidants can also reduce inflammation,” says Kochhar. Antioxidants used in skincare products include vitamin C, vitamin E, green tea extract, and resveratrol. Eating a diet rich in antioxidants such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can also help protect the skin from premature ageing.