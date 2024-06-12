Kareena Kapoor's “favourite” Chakrasana pose should be on your list. Here's why…
From correcting the posture to expanding the lungs and lifting the mood, this asana adds a bunch of benefits to your mornings.
At a time when folks are following Bollywood actors' every move online, it's nice to see the stars dish out some fitspiration. Kareena Kapoor Khan did so today when she shared a series of pictures of her performing a backbend, called the chakrasana.
She shared alongside: “As i fly for the summer my favourite yoga asana is a must ~ the chakrasana to go 💯 #Summer2024 here we come 🌈❤️#ChakrasanaSeries @anshukayoga”
Comes up the health curve
If you're new to it and wondering what it's about, this is a win-win. Jenil Dholakia, yoga expert delves into the pose as she explains: “Chakrasana is one of the most powerful back-bending postures. It's also an advanced technique and it takes a lot of time for the body to warm up for it. For this, the shoulders and hip flexors need to be really open so that you can get a nice open curve in the body.”
She also shares more on the pose and its health benefits:
- This posture works on creating a deep arch in the back and it expands your entire frontal body. It helps correct your posture, expand your lungs and your heart.
- Chakrasana is also very invigorating and lifts your mood up. You feel really energised after doing it.
- The pose improves flexibility and also helps strengthen the spine.
- It can be tried by everyone. If people can't do this on their own, they can use certain yoga props like a yoga wheel or someone can help them using a yoga belt and support them, to do this posture.
- People can even try on a wall by doing a half variation of this, which will still give the benefits.
- When doing the pose, ensure that you are breathing nice and soft because when you do a backbend you are going against the normal nature of activities in daily (where we do things that are forward bend-oriented like picking up something or working on a laptop where you are leaning forward), thus it may not come naturally to most people and feel challenge.
- That said, it helps to get the structural and skeletal system aligned well and makes for a powerful postures for the morning, indeed!