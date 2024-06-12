Kareena Kapoor's “favourite” Chakrasana pose should be on your list. Here's why…

At a time when folks are following Bollywood actors' every move online, it's nice to see the stars dish out some fitspiration. Kareena Kapoor Khan did so today when she shared a series of pictures of her performing a backbend, called the chakrasana.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pics of herself performing chakrasana(Instagram)

Kareena shows how to do the asana (Instagram)





She shared alongside: “As i fly for the summer my favourite yoga asana is a must ~ the chakrasana to go 💯 #Summer2024 here we come 🌈❤️#ChakrasanaSeries @anshukayoga”



Comes up the health curve

If you're new to it and wondering what it's about, this is a win-win. Jenil Dholakia, yoga expert delves into the pose as she explains: “Chakrasana is one of the most powerful back-bending postures. It's also an advanced technique and it takes a lot of time for the body to warm up for it. For this, the shoulders and hip flexors need to be really open so that you can get a nice open curve in the body.”





She also shares more on the pose and its health benefits: