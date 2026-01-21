How to eat and move through each phase of your menstrual cycle

Now big words like cycle syncing may seem daunting, implying a complete lifestyle overhaul, which is exactly what stops many from even dabbling with it. Holistic health and wellness coach Ruby May Davis (@rubymaydavis) however, has just the movement and plate cheat sheet which puts you on the right track of you supporting your body as it returns the favour.

That first hit of the lower back feeling tighter and the rest of the body feeling sluggish feels all to familiar as you approach 'that time of the month'. Now while most already have their TLC routines down pat when it comes to nursing themselves through period week and the build-up to it, what most don't acknowledge is that your 'cycle' as you know it, is not restricted to a 5-day window - it extends over the entire course of the month as your body first preps for the bleed, bleeds and then recovers from it. So considering your cycle will never really end till you stop menstruating all together, it only makes sense to support your body through its requirements through the entire month.

Menstrual phase Window: Day 1 to 5 What to eat: Iron-rich foods should be the focus of meals to rebuild on the blood loss along with strong magnesium doses to soothe the nervous system and ease uterine tension. There needs to be a special emphasis on warm meals to promote digestion, warmth and overall physiological safety. Hormone-loving fats like ghee and olive oil become the building blocks for hormonal harmony. Mineral hydration (this could be as simple as lemon water) restrore electrolytes supporting detox. Low sugar and inflammatory foods additionally, reduce bloating, mood swings and energy crashes. Bone broth - perfect for mineral repletion and tissue repair - is perfect to satiate during this time.

How to move: Light movement, mostly drawn out walks, serve the body well - but only if it feels natural to do. Let the body recoup through this phase on its own.

Follicular phase Window: Day 6 to 13 What to eat: The follicular phase on a plate stands best supported by light, protein-rich meals which support tissue repair and rising estrogen energy. Fresh greens and citrus must also be packed on to the plate during this time to initiate liver detox and mental clarity. Nettle and lemon peel infusion comes as a specific recommendation for replenishing minerals post-period, also supporting energy and clarity. This is also a great time to nurse that matcha latte for a gentle caffeine kick!

How to move: Light and playful movement must define this phase. Think light resistance - something that adequately challenges the body - but doesn't necessarily put it in duress. Committing to lymphatic drainage routines during the follicular phase is great for boosting circulation and helping detox excess hormones in the aftermath of menstruation.

Ovulation phase Window: Day 14 to 17 What to eat: This is the most active window of one's menstrual cycle and the plate must reflect that same energy. Think high-protein colourful meals which stabilise blood sugar and provide the amino acids needed for ovulation, hormone signalling and tissue repair. Anti-oxidant rich foods reduce oxidative stress and inflammation (so load up on the raspberries, blueberries and blackberries!) while Omega-3 and zinc intake support mood, egg health, higher estrogen and higher fat oxidation. For sips - mind you, also colourful - beetroot and rose latte comes as a strong recommendation which supports blood flow, circulation and hormonal balance as estrogen peaks. In the same breath, hibiscus and tulsi-infused tea manages to cool excess heat while supporting blood flow, and most importantly, emotional balance.

How to move: Whatever your activity levels, this should be the phase you're most active in. Social movement and expression should be the core of the body's momentum. Think higher-intensity, expressive movement like HIIT, running, spinning and the likes which rely on energy peaks and stress resilience.

Luteal phase Window: Day 18 to 30 What to eat: The luteal phase asks the body to switch gears on the plate to grounding, blood-sugar balanced meals which support stable energy, mood and progesterone by preventing blood sugar dips. Magnesium rich foods come back front and centre for this phase to support nervous system regulation and reducing PMS-related tension. Complex carbohydrates on the other hand support serotonin production, reducing cravings as progesterone rises. As far as warm sips are concerned, golden milk (haldi doodh) will nourish nervous system regulation, inflammation balance and blood sugar stability. Oat straw and chamomile-infused tea also come highly recommended for emotional regulation.

How to move: The body asks you to lower the stakes for this phase of the cycle, turning towards more gentle, consistent movement. Think yoga, mat Pilates and somatic stretching. This supports progesterone and reduces stress.

Will you be giving your body the month-round TLC it needs?