Moo-d booster: The ancient Indian wellness practice making a modern comeback

In an age where mental health concerns rise in step with urban stress and the loneliness of lives dictated by social media, wellness seekers are turning to a surprisingly familiar presence for comfort: the cow. The recent article on ‘cow cuddling’ by The Washington Post that went viral sparked curiosity in the long revered in Indian vedas and philosophy. According to Google trends, the popularity of the term has peaked with the value of I00, so much so that the farms proving therapy in India are also noticing a surge. Here’s a breakdown on the latest wellness trend, its benefits and the why. In a world that moves too fast, sometimes healing is found in the slow heartbeat of another being. Image credit: @swastikwellbeing

What does cow cuddling actually involve? Cow cuddling is exactly as simple as it sounds. Within the confines of gaushalas, wellness farms, and healing retreats, visitors are guided in how to approach and bond with the cows through slow steps, gentle touch, and patient breathing. A typical session costs around ₹150 and lasts about an hour, during which individuals sit beside, pet, or lie against the cow’s warm torso. The idea is not to engage in an activity, but to arrive in a state of stillness, with the animal’s presence leading the way. The therapy is rooted in one universal truth: humans crave touch.

The science behind it Resting against a cow’s warm body naturally calms the nervous system. As Arpita Kohli, Psychologist & Counsellor at PSRI Hospital, says, “When a person engages in gentle, slow interactions with a calm animal like a cow, the body activates its parasympathetic nervous system, the ‘rest and restore’ mode. Physical touch triggers the release of oxytocin, the bonding or ‘feel-good’ hormone, which lowers cortisol levels.”

The cow’s deep breath, slow movements, and steady heartbeat form a sensory cocoon that the human body instinctively responds to. “Mentally, this calms the mind, reduces intrusive thoughts, and creates a sense of emotional safety,” Arpita adds. “Because cows are non-judgemental and predictable in their behaviour, people often feel more relaxed, present, and emotionally softer.”

For people dealing with burnout or digital fatigue, this shift can feel deep. “Constant screen exposure hyperstimulates the nervous system,” She notes. “Interacting with animals brings attention back to the body and the real world. It regulates breathing, reduces muscle tension, and offers a break from cognitive clutter.”

Why wellness seekers are loving it Cow cuddling doesn’t demand any effort and just requires you to exist in the moment. This dimension is emphasised at Swastik Wellbeing in Pune, where the practice is part of their broader healing philosophy. The feedback to cow cuddling being offered as a part of the program has been great, according to Sanchitha Sajith from Swatisk Wellbeing, “It’s great! kids enjoy it as much as adults. And it remains unique and rare in India despite being rooted in our culture.”

India has always been a place where travellers from all around the world have come to find peace and solace, and as cow cuddling is expanding across India, it is riding the same wave. Russian influencer, Vera Prokofeva shared her experience with cow cuddling at Swastik Wellbeing in a viral reel, “It gives a feeling of connection to nature. It is a very beautiful experience, which represents one of the five dimensions of life (love). Bliss, spirituality, wealth and health are the rest.”

From the Rigveda to rural India Cow cuddling has a long and sacred history in India, Rigveda (One of the vedas) calls cows Aghnya, which means :not to be killed, and celebrates them for their nurturing gifts of milk and ghee, central to yajnas and other rituals. Gau seva has traditionally been seen as a pathway to spiritual merit, with cows symbolising abundance, purity and environmental harmony.

This cultural grounding inspires many modern practitioners. At Abhyaranyan Farmstay in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, director Jaya Mishra shares, “Our inspiration came from the religious roots of the practice. There used to be a decapitated Shiv Mandir where the farm now stands. We reclaimed the land, started organic farming, and introduced cow cuddling as a way of returning to our roots.”

Rohit Chandu, Director at GoDesi Farms in Noida, shared, “In the 80s and 90s, many Indian households had cows. People knew how to treat them. We cuddled them the way we pet dogs today. It’s always been there. if you dig deeper, it’s mentioned in Vedic texts and Puranas.” The cows themselves have grown used to human affection. “Once they got used to being pet, they expected it. They make soft humming sounds when they are relaxed, and it’s relaxing for us too,” he adds.