You can have the most elaborate and accounted-for plan in place for whittling your body into what's up on your vision board but what Pinterest doesn't tell first-timers is this - that life happens. The 333 weight loss method promises to make your fitness journey predictable (Photo: iStock)

And the reason behind it first hitting your fitness routine is because we typically tend to overdo the specifics. This is where health coach and nutritionist Simrun Chopra's 333 Weight Loss method comes in which cuts through the chaos and grounds you in a routine that's actually sustainable.

There's no 'cutting calories' involved here, neither are you required to cut off entire food groups. What is being cut instead, is confusion. The 333 method pins itself on the following - 3 meals, 3 habits and 3 things to avoid, all of which Simrun articulates.