Rakul Preet Singh opens up about feeling food guilt; experts share how to deal with this negative emotion

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has been vacationing in Europe with husband, actor-producer Jackky V Bhagnani and delighting her followers with snips from her trips to London and Paris. Her Instagram has been a food lovers paradise with photos of truffle-loaded pizzas, mugs of hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, mouth-watering cakes and more. But don’t let her social media posts fool you as Singh recently took to Instagram and shared a long caption where she was vulnerable and wrote about dealing with food guilt. Rakul Preet Singh has opened up about dealing with food guilt last year (instagram)

Calling it a “hard task to live in the moment”, the actor’s post read: “This holiday was all about letting go… I always struggled with letting go and relishing food without feeling guilty, or the constant stress of getting back on track... a lot of guilt attached to indulgence and constant noise in my head… but I’m so happy that I could let go this year! I was able to enjoy every bit of every meal, be it sugar or fried”.

Breaking down what exactly is food guilt and calling it a “negative emotion, Deekshaa Athwani, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, says, “Food guilt is often associated with shame or regret after consuming certain foods, particularly those deemed ‘unhealthy or indulgent’. It’s closely tied to societal perceptions around diet, body image and nutrition.” This emotion can emerge if an individual ties their self-worth with their eating habits or if they’ve internalised rigid rules around ‘good and bad’ foods.

“Food should be a part of our day but not the majority of our day,” says Dr Neeti Sharma, Head of Nutrition and Dietetics, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, adding, “Eat a balanced diet. If you are eating junk food revise the diet plan for the day and add a fruit platter, salad, or soup to your meal rotation.”

She also suggests the importance of being kind to yourself if you’ve indulged in overeating or high-calorie food. To be more mindful when eating your meals, keep a food diary. You can check on your calorie intake and also document the treats you’ve eaten.

Rakul Preet Singh enjoyed a delicious pizza during her European vacation (instagram)

If like Singh, you are facing food guilt, Delhi-based counsellor Archana Singhal says, “It is important to acknowledge and accept your feelings rather than suppressing guilt; recognise it as a natural emotional response. Be kind to yourself instead of judging your actions harshly. It is also important to refrain from thinking about food as good or bad. All foods can have a place in a healthy diet if it’s consumed, in a balanced way. It Is also important to see it as nourishment and a part of life enjoyment rather than something to control.”

Rakul Preet Singh suggests self-validation. What are the steps to follow?

Embrace your feelings.

Validate your emotion as valid even if you do not align with others’ views.

Accepting yourself As you can help, reduce the need for validation from others.

Privatise your own goals, values and needs over external expectations. This empowers you to feel secure in your choices without needing others to affirm them.

Focus on your growth and appreciate your journey. Gratitude for your efforts can reinforce self-validation from social media and others.

Inputs by counsellor Archana Singhal

Steps to change your mindset around food:

Reframe your thoughts: Instead of thinking about food as a moral choice, focus on its nutritional value and how it makes you feel.

Practice self-compassion: Understand that eating indulgent foods from time to time is normal if you balance things out. Be kind to yourself!

Focus on long-term health: Shift your perspective to prioritising overall health over short-term dietary choices.

Mindful eating: Pay attention to the body’s hunger and fullness.

The role of social media: People, whether consciously or unconsciously, seek external validation of food choices and their image. Constant comparisons can erode self-esteem. Overcome that by instilling values, setting personal goals and reminding yourself that your worth is not determined by your appearance or diet. Build self-awareness and celebrate personal progress without seeking approval.

Inputs by Deekshaa Athwani, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai