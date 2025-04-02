Self-care has a new name: Cozymaxxing explained

Another day, another social media self-care trend, but this time not so fleeting — cozymaxxing, or cosy maximalism, is a modern take on comfort that transforms personal spaces into true sanctuaries. On YouTube, #cozymaxxing has around 4 lakh hits. Cozymaxxing offers more than just a sense of comfort; it provides tangible health benefits.

Inspired by the Danish philosophy of ‘hygge’, it goes a step further by prioritising solo relaxation, self-soothing rituals, and deeply restorative environments with limited digital distractions. At its core, cozymaxxing embraces intentional solitude, making it the perfect antidote to today’s fast-paced world.

How cozymaxxing is good for you

For people in high-stress or physically demanding jobs, cozymaxxing can provide tangible health benefits. In short bursts, it can be really powerful.

“It decreases sympathetic stimulation, which can lower blood pressure, reduce heart rate, and even decrease the risk of atherosclerosis in our blood vessels,” explains Dr Gajinder Kumar Goyal, program clinical director of cardiology at Marengo Asia Hospitals. Besides physical benefits, cozymaxxing can do good to your mental health and sleep too.

“Creating a cosy environment signals to the brain that everything is okay, helping reduce stress hormones like cortisol. This leads to better emotional regulation and reduced anxiety, making it easier to navigate life’s challenges,” explains Dr Rahul Rai, a psychiatrist at SHALBY Sanar International Hospitals.

Dr Jaya Sukul, consultant and HOD of clinical psychology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, recommends using weighted blankets for a cozymaxxed sleep:“They promote relaxation, reducing stress hormone production and distractions.”

How to unwind the right way

Cozymaxxing is a great way to unwind, but it’s important to approach it with intention. Practising solitude doesn’t mean distancing yourself socially — it’s simply a holistic addition to your routine, creating a soothing environment that feels safe and secure.

Dr Jaya cautions against using cozymaxxing as an excuse for inactivity. “There’s a fine line between relaxation and inertia. If we overdo it, it can lead to lethargy and reduced motivation. We must recognise when we truly need rest versus when we’re just avoiding activity,” she explains.

Cozymaxxing 101

• Start by creating a designated cosy space, whether it is a nook with a plush chair or simply a warm, dimly lit bedroom.

•Engage the senses by incorporating scented candles, soothing teas, and calming music.

•Invest in comfort with weighted blankets and fluffy socks for an extra layer of warmth and security.

•Journalling can also be an effective way to unwind, allowing you to reflect and decompress.

•Practising mindful relaxation through deep breathing, meditation, or sitting in stillness can provide a much-needed mental reset.