The green detox juice Soha Ali Khan swears by: Recipe inside
Green and clean!
If you're among those that have decided to trek up the health hill come 2026, we have just the perfect first step for you.
Now the start of a new year often comes with a quiet urge to reset — to eat lighter, feel clearer, and return to habits that genuinely support holistic well-being (even if it just lasts till the first weekend of the year).
But rightly speaking, after weeks of indulgence, many of us look for a way to begin again on a greener, more mindful note, without diving into extremes or complicated routines. This is where simple, nourishing choices make the biggest difference.
As far as green juices go, there are literally a million options out there, both in pretty packages and right from your blender. That being said, when done right, green juices offer a gentle detox that supports digestion, boosts hydration, and delivers a concentrated dose of nutrients, all while feeling refreshingly doable.
And Soha Ali Khan, who is eternally on a health kick, seems like the perfect person to emulate if wellness is reigning big on your vision board for the coming year. Rather than chasing quick fixes or harsh cleanses, this simple recipe focuses on mindful nourishment, giving your system what it needs to function better, naturally.
Soha Ali Khan's morning detox juice
Ingredients: Carrot - 1/2, cucumber - 1/2, celery stalks - 2, coconut water - 1/4 cup, chia seeds (soaked overnight) - 1.5tsps, dragon fruit (cubed) - 1 small, fresh grated ginger - 1/8tsp, coriander leaves - a handful, mung bean sprouts (lightly steamed) - 1 handful, hemp seeds - 1.5tsps, baby greens / lettuce / microgreens (rotate these) - 1 handful
Method: Blend all ingredients until smooth. Add extra coconut water if you prefer a thinner consistency.
(recipe from Soha Ali Khan)
Soha usually has this after breakfast and before lunch and finds it helps with digestion, hormone balance and sustained energy, particularly on mornings that feel heavy or sluggish.
Will you be giving this detox juice a shot come New Year's?