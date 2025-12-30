If you're among those that have decided to trek up the health hill come 2026, we have just the perfect first step for you. The green detox juice Soha Ali Khan SWEARS by: Recipe inside (Photo: Instagram, Cooking Classy)

Now the start of a new year often comes with a quiet urge to reset — to eat lighter, feel clearer, and return to habits that genuinely support holistic well-being (even if it just lasts till the first weekend of the year).

But rightly speaking, after weeks of indulgence, many of us look for a way to begin again on a greener, more mindful note, without diving into extremes or complicated routines. This is where simple, nourishing choices make the biggest difference.

As far as green juices go, there are literally a million options out there, both in pretty packages and right from your blender. That being said, when done right, green juices offer a gentle detox that supports digestion, boosts hydration, and delivers a concentrated dose of nutrients, all while feeling refreshingly doable.

And Soha Ali Khan, who is eternally on a health kick, seems like the perfect person to emulate if wellness is reigning big on your vision board for the coming year. Rather than chasing quick fixes or harsh cleanses, this simple recipe focuses on mindful nourishment, giving your system what it needs to function better, naturally.