Sunita Williams returns to Earth: Why she did not tie her hair in space

Space is such a space, that often stirs curiosity among the inhabitants of Earth. And certainly, it has been mentioned in more of our conversations in the past nine months, which is 286 days approximately. Why Sunita Williams did not tie her hair in space

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore had embarked on a space mission, for 8 days in 2024. However, days and months got added to their return, due to the arising of some technical issues in their Boeing’s Starline spacecraft.

But, along with concerns about their return to earth dearest, was a curiosity that tagged beside them. William’s majestic mane was an attention grabber. While some people mocked it, there was a mass that backed up the sight by science.

Within the spacecraft, one experiences microgravity. In that phenomenon, hair does not act the way, as it usually does on earth, in the presence of gravity.

As per the studies, astronauts’ hair won’t fall back, due to the absence of gravitational force, or become a disturbing element as it usually does when the wind blows, since there is no wind within the massive machine.

The hair floats, without earthly problems, such as getting tangled or knotted. So it is almost pointless to restrict one’s mane with a hair tie unless someone wants to style it with one.

The other possible reason is quite simple. Comfort and ease. Wearing headgear and certain space suits can be tedious. Hence, letting hair loose, might be the small destressing element for them.

By Rajlekha Roy Burman