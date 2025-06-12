Teen changemaker tackles nutrition gaps with a local superfood

What began as a personal setback for 16-year-old Vivaan Vasudeva, a student at The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, has evolved into a purpose-driven mission. During the pandemic, Vivaan was forced off the football field. He gained weight and struggled with his performance once sports resumed. SattuFusion — a pediatric-safe, chemical-free supplement — is being provided to children undergoing chemotherapy at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute

Determined to turn things around, he studied sports nutrition through the National Academy of Sports Medicine, lost 18kg, and made a comeback — this time playing football at the state level.

That transformation became the spark for something bigger. While his younger sister, 13-year-old Samaira Vasudeva, trained alongside para-athletes, Vivaan observed the immense talent of these athletes — but also noticed a glaring gap: limited access to proper nutrition. In response, he launched NutriAssist, an initiative offering personalised, affordable meal plans for athletes from modest backgrounds.

In just over a year, three athletes he worked with went on to represent India at the Para Asian Games. “When these athletes went on to win medals for our country, I knew this solution needed to be scaled,” he says.

One of the biggest challenges was ensuring adequate protein intake on a limited budget — which led to the creation of SattuFusion, a nutrient-dense vegan blend built around sattu, a local superfood.

Vivaan says, “Being a changemaker starts with spotting a problem that tugs at you so hard, you can’t ignore it. For me, it was protein-energy malnutrition. I grew up on sattu — a humble roasted Bengal gram flour packed with protein — and I thought: why can’t this age-old staple be reimagined for today? That question lit the fuse for SattuFusion and gave this project its spine — purpose.”

Today, SattuFusion — a pediatric-safe, chemical-free supplement — is being provided to children undergoing chemotherapy at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute. Tailored for underprivileged families, it helps maintain critical weight and muscle mass during cancer treatment.

Through a partnership with The Bigger Picture NGO, SattuFusion is now part of two cloud kitchens that serve over 200 fortified meals daily to undernourished children across Delhi-NCR. Proceeds from its sales on Amazon help fund the initiative — creating a full-circle model of impact