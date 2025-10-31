Thanks A Dot by SBI Life Insurance sets world record, turning breast health into a living-room conversation

Beyond these statistics lies a cultural reality: conversations around women’s health often begin late, sometimes too late. Social hesitation, limited awareness, and the tendency of women to put their families first continue to delay timely care, underscoring the urgent need to bring breast health into everyday living room conversations.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), breast cancer remains the most common cancer among Indian women, accounting for nearly one in four female cancer cases. The country is projected to record around 2.3 lakh new cases annually by 2025, and this number is expected to rise in the years to come if current trends continue. Alarmingly, more than 60% of cases are still detected at advanced stages, when treatment becomes far more challenging.

“Recognising the gap in awareness and dialogue, SBI Life Insurance has been championing a movement to bring self-care into the heart of Indian homes. Through its flagship breast cancer awareness initiative, Thanks-A-Dot, launched in 2019, the company encourages women to talk openly about breast health and make self-examination a natural part of everyday family life,” says Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR, SBI Life Insurance.

As part of this ongoing effort, SBI Life recently made history by setting the Guinness World Record title for creating the largest mosaic made of 1,191 Hug of Life hot water bags, each embedded with 3D lumps designed to help women learn self-examination techniques safely and confidently at home. The innovative design allows women to familiarise themselves with the process of checking for irregularities, building awareness through touch and habit, and turning self-care into a life skill.

While the scale of the achievement is remarkable, the real impact lies in the mindset shift it seeks to create. “Through Thanks-A-Dot, we aim to transform self-care into a movement — inspiring women to prioritise their health as much as they care for their families,” Ravindra adds.

The record-setting formation was unveiled in the presence of Ravindra Sharma, Amit Jhingran, Managing Director and CEO, SBI Life Insurance; Mahima Chaudhry, actor and breast cancer survivor; and Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records.

Sharing her personal connection, Mahima shares, “Being associated with SBI Life’s Thanks-A-Dot feels close to my heart. Having battled breast cancer myself, I know early detection saves lives.” This initiative reinforces SBI Life’s core philosophy — ‘Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye’ — a reminder that self-care is the first step toward caring for one’s loved ones. By turning awareness into dialogue and dialogue into daily action, SBI Life empowers women across India to protect not just their families but also themselves.

