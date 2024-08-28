Top tips for diabetic foot care during monsoon season

Monsoon brings a spurt in diabetic foot infections. The wet and humid environment leads to growth of moulds everywhere. On top of it, the dietary restrictions go haywire. The clothing remain wet, including our socks. This leads to small cuts and bacterial overgrowth leading to higher chances of getting a diabetic foot infection. If you have a diabetic foot, you must buy a pair of water-resistant shoes for heavy monsoon downpours.

The simplest way to sum in a single sentence is: take care of your feet as your face. “Wash your feet frequently, apply a foot cream or a moisturizer. Keep them covered with socks and well fitting padded shoes. If needed, use a dusting powder over your feet. Look and feel for hard areas or cracks. Any swelling, redness, wound, or discharge has to be brought to the notice of you doctor at the earliest,” says Dr. Manu Shankar, Clinical Director - Minimal Invasive & General Surgery, Diabetic Foot Surgeon, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad.

People with diabetes are more likely to develop complications in their feet during the monsoon season due to a number of factors. To help reduce the risk of complications, they need to take extra care of their feet during the season. Wear waterproof footwear, wash feet with fresh water to avoid infection.

People with diabetes are highly recommended to opt for the right foot wear in monsoon. If you are especially diabetic, you should ditch the sandals and flip-flops during the rainy season because they offer minimal protection. Instead, you should choose closed-toe shoes made from breathable materials like leather or mesh, suggested the American Diabetes Association.

You may give thought to buy a pair of water-resistant shoes for heavy monsoon downpours. Choosing shoes with good traction to prevent slips and falls on wet surfaces can be helpful.

You should develop a habit of checking your shoes regularly for any sharp objects or debris lodged inside before wearing them. This can help keep cuts or scrapes at bay that could cause infections.

Toe nail fungus is more commonly seen in people with diabetes. If left unattended, this can cause severe complications including ulcers and infections. On noting changes in your nails, you should seek medical advice from your doctor promptly.

In order to keep your feet safe during monsoon, you should keep it dry and clean. If you venture out in the rain, after returning home, you must take off your shoes and socks immediately. You should use lukewarm water and mild soap to wash your feet, paying heed to the areas between your toes. You should Dry them accurately with a soft towel, ensuring no moisture remains, especially between the toes.

You should also develop a daily routine of inspecting your feet for any cuts, bruises, blisters, or swelling. Check areas where neuropathy (nerve damage) might make it difficult to feel sensations, like the soles of your feet.

Refrain from walking through stagnant water puddles and flooded areas as it can harbour bacteria and fungus.

With inputs from Dr. AK Jhingan, Senior Director-Internal Medicine & Diabetes, BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi.