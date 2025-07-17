What’s the hype around exosome skin treatments? Experts weigh in

As the skincare industry goes, so do its buzzwords. One making waves in skincare clinics and on social media is the exosome treatment. But what are exosomes? They’re tiny, cell-derived messengers (mainly from stem cells) that carry growth factors and proteins to help cells communicate and regenerate. Exosome therapies are dermatology’s hottest topic. Experts share the pros and cons of these treatments that promise skin rejuvenation.(Photo: Adobe Stock)

The hashtag #exosome has already racked up over two million views on social media, thanks to its buzzworthy promise: improved skin texture, a youthful glow, and overall rejuvenation. These treatments use exosomes to activate skin cells through both invasive and non-invasive methods.

Approved by global celebs

Exosome treatments have already earned the stamp of approval from celebrities. Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has used this treatment post-laser for accelerated healing and enhanced glow. Her sister Kendall Jenner, actor Sandra Bullock and singer Ariana Grande are also said to be proponents of exosome treatments. In South Korea, the hub of K-beauty, many K-pop idols reportedly swear by this therapy.

Different application methods

Invasive techniques include microneedling, injectable delivery into the dermis, and laser-assisted application, where lasers create micro-channels in the skin for deeper absorption. Non-invasive methods apply exosomes topically after mild procedures like chemical peels, dermabrasion, or radio frequency — which remove the outer layers of the skin — to enhance penetration and effectiveness.

Exosome-based skincare products like serums and creams — from Indian-origin brands like The Bath and Care and Dr Su — are gaining popularity for at-home use. While they don’t reach the deeper skin layers, regular use may help improve hydration, tone, and mild texture issues.

That said, microneedling remains the most common and widely used method for exosome therapy. “Combining exosomes with microneedling creates microchannels in the skin, which helps better penetration of any topical agent applied. Exosomes, which contain growth factors, cytokines, and signalling molecules, may assist in boosting collagen formation and reducing inflammation,” notes Dr Bhawuk Dhir, dermatologist, PSRI Hospital.

What are the benefits?

According to Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, an aesthetic doctor and skincare expert, exosomes affect your skin in multiple ways.

“Some of the benefits include boosting collagen production and stimulating skin repair and elasticity for firmer, younger-looking skin. It reduces fine lines and wrinkles, minimises visible signs of ageing by enhancing skin regeneration, and improves skin texture and tone. It also smooths out rough patches and evens out complexion,” she says.

Dr Deepali, a dermatologist, says that exosomes help repair skin damage, combat dryness, and boost collagen while reducing inflammation.

Side effects and red flags

Exosome treatments promise glow, but they’re not always a breeze. Redness, swelling, and tightness are common side effects. Rare allergic reactions may occur if the product is not properly processed. It’s best avoided if you have active acne, eczema, or are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, dermatologist, notes, “Exosome microneedling is not yet FDA-approved, so injecting them is a big question mark. Topical application is better for now.”

Dr Veena Praveen, head medical advisor (South) at Kaya Limited, advises caution too: “Though the science of exosomes is promising, long-term safety and regulatory clarity in India is still developing. Patients must select clinics that obtain exosomes from certified, sterile, well-documented labs, and preferably those with transparency in product origin and quality.”

The price for these treatments can range anywhere from ₹18,000 to ₹30,000, depending on the skincare clinic.