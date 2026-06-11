Why more and more pets are being seen with athletes

From the clay courts of Paris to the high-speed chaos of Formula 1 paddocks, a new guest is turning heads - furry, four-legged, and blissfully unaware of rankings. For players like Alexander Zverev, Aryna Sabalenka, and Charles Leclerc, their pets are no longer just companions at home. They are becoming part of the competitive ecosystem itself.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev celebrated his French Open title with his dachshund Mischka by his side, while Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva marked her women’s singles win alongside her ultra-mini labradoodle Rassy, bringing a personal touch to her victory on clay. Belarusian tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Ash, was also spotted alongside her at her training sessions.

At the French Open, athletes’ pets have designated areas, dog walkers and on-site concierge services. When world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka arrived at Porte d’Auteuil, she found that her dog, Ash, had been granted official accreditation, as one of the 10 dogs granted access to the grounds this year.

However, international travel regulations and quarantine rules mean pets cannot accompany players to every stop on the calendar. But where they can, they are increasingly visible.

Belgian tennis player Zizou Bergs told rolandgarros.com, “We have very little time to spend with the dog at home because of the scheduling and travelling, so when you can it’s very nice to have someone you love with you. A dog kinda feels like life at home. it lets you switch on and off your mind from the focus.”