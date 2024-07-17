What’s in a name? Aishwarya Sushmita opens up on being named after former beauty queens

What’s in a name? Well, ask actor Aishwarya Sushmita, whose parents decided to give her an unconventional name inspired by former beauty queens Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen—both models-turned-actors—in the 1990s. A still of actor Aishwarya Sushmita

“In the 90s, beauty pageants were highly respected. So, when two women from our country represented India on the global stage and brought home the crown and so much glory for the nation, their journeys inspired my parents and they decided to give me this unique name,” Aishwarya Sushmita, who made her acting debut in the web show Special Ops 1.5, tells us. “These women were not just pretty faces, they had personality and a sense of individuality,” she says, adding “I think the whole aura around them was quite inspiring.”

On whether she had any trouble finding work being named as she is, the 29-year-old says, “When I entered the industry, a lot of people suggested I change my name like Kiara did because there was already Alia [Bhatt]. So, casting director advised that I change my name because they thought it would be a struggle for me to establish my own identity.” She acknowledges that she thought about it initially but later decided to keep her name out of respect for her parents. “I thought I will stick to it. And I feel in the past few years, this name has gotten me where I am today.”

Ask if she has met either Rai or Sen, Aishwarya Sushmita reveals she has met the former Miss Universe two or three times and also told her the backstory of how she is name after her. “When we met, I ensured my parents also meet her. She was very warm and nice to my parents and happy that I decided to stick to my name.”

Aishwarya Sushmita is yet to properly meet Aishwarya Rai, however. “I did meet her once at an event, but it was very rushed. So, I have not had the chance to speak to her. I would love to meet her someday,” the model-turned-actor ends.

The actor, who was last seen in show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, says that in her work she does not try to act like either Aishwarya Rai or Sushmita Sen but tries to bring her best. “There is no burden. Every individual is different. I feel even if I don’t reach their level [professionally], if I can be the best version of myself, that will be enough,” she ends.