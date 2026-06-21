World Music Day: ‘That Girl’ Param wants Punjab’s girls to be heard

When singer-rapper Param attended a cypher in Punjab’s Moga a little over one year ago, she had no idea that the evening would alter the course of her life. “Honestly, I didn’t go there thinking anything big would happen. I just showed up with my friends at the Moga cypher for fun, and things just unfolded from there,” says the 20-year-old, whose breakthrough track ‘That Girl’ catapulted her to the Spotify’s hall of fame with nearly 18 million streams till now. On World Music Day, Param reflects on how Punjab's independent music landscape draws deeply from local experiences, with artistes writing songs rooted in their realities. (HT Photo)

On World Music Day, the young singer reflects on how Punjab's independent music landscape draws deeply from local experiences, with artistes writing songs rooted in their realities and celebrating their people while examining social issues through criticism and introspection.

‘Glock, Dunali references are just metaphorical’ Though her first chartbuster struck a chord and gained her more than 800,000 monthly listeners, some of its imagery also sparked discussion. Param, who wrote the song herself, explains that gun references made in the song, such as ‘Glock’ and ‘Dunali’, are purely metaphorical. “Those words have been used in my song to depict how powerful people can be. They come from the world I’ve grown up around in Punjab. The language and imagery are very real to that environment,” she says.

Like many young artistes, Param has to deal with criticism too. Some listeners felt her sound had changed after her first release. She, however, sees evolution as a natural part of anyone’s journey. “My music reflects where I am at that point in life, so it’s always evolving,” she says. Though she draws inspiration from artistes across the world, the singer says her songwriting ultimately returns to her own experiences and roots.