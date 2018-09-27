Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab chief minister: Politician and military historian

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, 76, is a man of many talents. He is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family, a former soldier and a prolific military historian and a consummate politician. He led the Congress to a spectacular comeback— after a gap of ten years — in 2017 and became Punjab’s chief minister for the second time.

One-time aide-de-camp to Lt Gen Harbakhsh Singh, commander of the Indian army in the Punjab theatre during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, Amarinder joined the Congress in 1980 under Rajiv Gandhi. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Patiala the same year, but quit his seat as well as the Congress in 1984 to protest against Operation Bluestar. He returned to the Congress in 1997.

One of the few politicians who is not afraid of speaking his mind, Amarinder has written several books on war and Sikh history.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 14:25 IST