Tarun Tahiliani founded his design studio in 1995. His distinctive signature has since evolved as a fusion of textile detail, refined luxury, and meticulous tailoring. The Tarun Tahiliani Design Studio creates couture, diffusion and pret-a-porter which are Indian in their sensibility, yet international in their appeal.

Tahiliani started his professional career with a degree in Business Management from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania. After returning to India, he saw the vast potential in the fine clothing and couture industry that was evolving in the country, and in 1987, he opened India’s first multi-designer boutique, Ensemble, heralding a fashion and retail revolution in India.

In 1991, Tahiliani decided to hone his technical knowledge in design, and received an associate degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York. His first solo show was held in September 1994, at the Dorchester Hotel in London. Since then, he has shown countless collections at home and around the world. In September 2003, he was the first Indian designer invited to showcase his work at the prestigious Milan Fashion Week and has since shown collections in New York, London, Milan, Tokyo, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Moscow, South Africa and Karachi. He now retails from many prestigious retail locations worldwide. The Tarun Tahiliani brand is available at five Tarun Tahiliani Boutiques in New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

A natural extension of his design aesthete has led Tarun Tahiliani to the field of architecture and interior design. He has designed boutique hotels, several secondary and holiday homes in Goa and has recently formalized an interior and architecture division, Ahilia Homes that will work closely with several HNIs, institutions and builders to leverage his design sensibility across various projects.

