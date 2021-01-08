e-paper
Home / / ‘I store stories and characters in my head…’

‘I store stories and characters in my head…’

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 00:21 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Gaurav Solanki
Gaurav Solanki(Sourced photo)
         

Hailing from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, writer, poet, screenwriter and lyricist Gaurav Solanki says being in a creative field makes people more observant and watchful. “I love observing people and storing real-life instances that finally makes a large part of my stories and scripts. I have it in me to store stories and characters in my head for years till I get an opportunity to pen them for some project,” said lyricist of films ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Ugly.’

His last co-written release ‘Article 15’ won him both awards and accolades and currently Gaurav is all set for streaming of his solo-written series. Talking about his projects, he said, “Upcoming series ‘Tandav’ has an ensemble cast and we have worked tirelessly on it for a couple of years. As a writer, I have tried adding number of interesting emotional and political elements to the story. I hope that will go down well with the audience. Also, 2021 will see the release of OTT film ‘Freedom’ that I co-wrote with Dibakar Banerjee along with another OTT series.”

The IIT-Roorkee graduate is also preparing to make his directorial debut. I’m a writer and I love telling stories but, at the same time, I want to direct a project soon. I feel that when you direct, you are able to add your own vision and reflection to it. Also, you well understand how your characters should look on screen because you are the one who crafted them and is well-versed with their traits,” he said.

The writer is going slow on writing stories based on lockdown. “A lot of content is being generated based on lockdown and pandemic. I too have a lot of content on the subject but I have deliberately decided to go slow on it .”

