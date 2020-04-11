I swear, I won’t

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 18:00 IST

Sonakshi Sinha

This lockdown should be a huge wakeup call to every human being on this planet. Environmental issues such as climate change have happened because of us. There are certain changes that we can make in our lifestyle when it comes to saving water and power and not using private vehicles and take care of the entertainment. We need to think about these things and keep them in our minds once the lockdown is over and we start going out again.

Sanya Malhotra

Human beings can quickly adapt to any change. I’m positive that once we’re up and about, we’re going to lead life differently. I’m sure that we will ensure that the pollution levels don’t rise again, be mindful of the food we’re eating and ensure sustainable use of our resources. I’ll keep it in my mind about how the world around me changed for good when we were inside our houses.

Sobhita Dhulipala

In the initial days of the lockdown, I was scared that my life was over and I was frantically thinking about how we’ll accommodate the days later on. But I reminded myself that I shouldn’t let my work consume me so much. Who’re we if work is taken away from us? I’m very much obsessed with productivity. I don’t like the feeling of just whiling my time away. I go to the other extreme where I become a workaholic even if I’ve a free slot, I’ll make myself busy. I will change that part of my life and be good to myself henceforth.

Aparshakti Khurana ( photo: Raajessh Kashyap/ HT )

Aparshakti Khurana

I don’t think I have ever taken work or relations or any aspect of my blessed life for granted. If there’s something that I didn’t pay much attention to, but now am taking into account, would be the need to warm up pre-workout and cool down post. This is the only time I’ve been able to do that and now I can actually see the positive effects it has. So once the lockdown is over, I am not going to take warming up and cooling down for granted, having said that, very few people will be able to feel one with this thought.

Jacqueline Fernandez ( Photo: Viral Bhayani )

Jacqueline Fernandez

During this period of lockdown, I have realised that you should never take your near and dear ones for granted. My family is scattered across different parts of the world, and I so wish to be with them right now but unfortunately, can’t. I think we should make the most out of the moments we have with our family so that we have memories to cherish when we can’t be together.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi

Through this lockdown I have realised that we used to take nature for granted. I don’t know how many people are aware of this, but in cities like Mumbai, we have seen a 80% drop in pollution levels. I have noticed that we can see the stars more clearly in the night sky. After this lockdown, I will make sure I don’t take nature for granted any more.