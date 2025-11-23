‘Not a single step taken’: Kin anguished over slow probe in Jaipur class 4 school girl's death

Family of the Class 4 girl, who died after jumping from the fourth floor of a private school in Rajasthan's Jaipur, are anguished over the sluggish pace of the investigation in the case. The father of the victim alleged that the police has "not taken any concrete action" so far even as the two-member committee formed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to probe the incident has submitted its report. A man pays tributes to nine-year-old girl during a candle march, in Jaipur. The girl died after jumping from the fourth floor of her school on November 1. (PTI)

The father of the deceased student said told news agency ANI that despite the seriousness of the matter, the investigation has remained extremely slow, adding to the family's anguish. The deceased student's father also questioned the Rajasthan government, citing quick probe by the CBSE in the case.

He stated that in their search for justice, he and other family members met MP Kirori Lal Meena and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. "All of them assured us that action would be taken, but till today not a single step has been initiated at any level," he said.

Accusing the school of negligence, the father said that the CCTV footages showed the girl was stressed before the incident and alleged that the class teacher "failed to pay attention", reflecting negligence on the part of the school staff.

The family is now demanding a fair and speedy investigation, strict action against those responsible, and legal measures against the school management.

CBSE panel probe findings

According to the CBSE report, the nine-year-old girl had approached her class teacher five times in the last 45 minutes before her death, allegedly seeking help regarding some remarks written on a digital slate by classmates, according to an earlier HT report.

A CCTV footage also showed that the teacher, instead of taking “corrective action”, shouted in class which left the child seeming to be “puzzled”, “embarrassed”, and “extremely disappeared.”

The panel also found that the child was not referred to the school counsellor despite repeated distress signals, in violation of CBSE's mandatory requirements under anti-bullying protocols and Pocso-linked reporting obligations.

The committee has issued a show-cause notice to the school, while also submitting that the “spot of fall was washed” before forensic examination could take place.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).