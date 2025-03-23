1 dead, another injured as 100-feet chariot falls during festival in Bengaluru's Anekal

A tragic incident occurred during a festival in Anekal, Bengaluru rural, when a 100-feet chariot fell, resulting in one fatality and leaving another person injured, police said on Saturday. Further investigation into the incident are underway. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday, as reported by CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural.

"A 100-feet Chariot fell during a festival in Anekal in Bengaluru Rural. One person died and the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital," SP Bengaluru Rural said.

Further details about the incident are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the matter.