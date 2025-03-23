Menu Explore
1 dead, another injured as 100-feet chariot falls during festival in Bengaluru's Anekal

ANI |
Mar 23, 2025 09:48 AM IST

CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural, said the incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday.

A tragic incident occurred during a festival in Anekal, Bengaluru rural, when a 100-feet chariot fell, resulting in one fatality and leaving another person injured, police said on Saturday.

Further investigation into the incident are underway. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)
Further investigation into the incident are underway. (Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday, as reported by CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural.

"A 100-feet Chariot fell during a festival in Anekal in Bengaluru Rural. One person died and the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital," SP Bengaluru Rural said.

Further details about the incident are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the matter.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
