1 dead, another injured as 100-feet chariot falls during festival in Bengaluru's Anekal

Mar 23, 2025 09:48 AM IST
CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural, said the incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday.
A tragic incident occurred during a festival in Anekal, Bengaluru rural, when a 100-feet chariot fell, resulting in one fatality and leaving another person injured, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday, as reported by CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural.
"A 100-feet Chariot fell during a festival in Anekal in Bengaluru Rural. One person died and the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital," SP Bengaluru Rural said.
Further details about the incident are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the matter.
