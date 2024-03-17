 1 killed, 13 injured as truck falls into Goa valley; CM Sawant, minister rush to help victims | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
1 killed, 13 injured as truck falls into Goa valley; CM Sawant, minister rush to help victims

PTI |
Mar 17, 2024 10:32 AM IST

1 killed, 13 injured as truck falls into Goa valley; CM Sawant, minister rush to help victims

Sawant, who is an Ayurvedic doctor, checked the pulse of the victims, while Phal Desai got down into the valley and helped in pulling out the victims from the accident-hit vehicle. A senior police official said the victims were sitting on the truck's carrier.

The driver lost control over the wheels following which the truck turned turtle and fell into the valley, he said, adding the victims got trapped inside the vehicle. One person died on the spot while 13 others, including five children, as many men and three women, were seriously injured, he said. CM Sawant and minister Phal Desai joined the rescue work along with the police, fire and emergency services personnel and locals. The injured persons were taken out of the truck and Phal Desai accompanied them while they were being shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji in ambulance and police vehicles, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

