1 more dead, over 1.89 lakh affected in fresh floods in 9 Assam districts

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 08:11 IST

One person was killed on Thursday and more than 1.89 lakh people have been affected in nine districts in fresh floods caused by heavy rains in the past three days in Assam.

The person was killed due to drowning in Dhemaji district taking the death toll in floods this season to 15, officials said.

According to a forecast released by the meteorological department in Guwahati on Thursday, there will be no respite in the next five days and all seven states in the northeastern region will experience rain or thundershowers in most places.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 492 villages in 23 revenue circles of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts have been affected by floods.

Nearly 11,500 people uprooted by floodwaters are taking shelter at 49 relief camps in Dhemaji, Majuli, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

A total of 19,430 hectares of crop area have been submerged by floodwaters there were reports of damage to roads, embankments and bridges in Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Majuli, Tinsukia, Chirang and Dibrugarh districts.

Most rivers in the state, including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, witnessed a rise in water levels.

The Brahmaputra crossed the danger level at Nematighat, Dhubri and Tezpur while Disang, Dhansiri and Jia Bharali flowed over the red mark at Sibasagar, Golaghat and Sonitpur.

Dibrugarh town in upper Assam has been severely affected due to waterlogging caused by near incessant rainfall. Ten wards of the town were inundated by rain waters causing hardships to the public.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal took stock of the flood scenario in the state on Thursday evening and had a video conference with deputy commissioners of affected districts.

Sonowal directed the officials to ensure adequate relief materials are provided to those affected and taking shelter in relief camps.

He stressed that while conducting rescue and relief operations, necessary safety measures should be taken to ensure there is no spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the relief camps and among affected people.