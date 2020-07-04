e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Kulgam

1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Kulgam

The joint forces faced open fire from the terrorists during the cordon and search operation.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 14:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An encounter erupted between the security personnel and terrorists during a search and cordon operation in Kulgam.
An encounter erupted between the security personnel and terrorists during a search and cordon operation in Kulgam. (ANI/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

An unidentified terrorist was killed and two soldiers were injured on Saturday in a gun fight, which is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, the police said.

Gurinderpal Singh, Kulgam’s superintendent of police, said a search and cordon operation was launched in Arreh village in Kulgam under the Kulgam police station’s jurisdiction. 

Singh said the terrorists fired upon the joint forces triggering an encounter.

Personnel of the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir police are involved in the operation. 

According to sources, two to three terrorists are present in the village.

tags
top news
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
‘The tragedy was foretold’: Chidambaram after 8 UP cops killed in ambush
‘The tragedy was foretold’: Chidambaram after 8 UP cops killed in ambush
Day after eight cops killed, over 25 UP Police teams formed to nab Vikas Dubey
Day after eight cops killed, over 25 UP Police teams formed to nab Vikas Dubey
Pakistan reiterates its commitment towards ‘One China’ policy
Pakistan reiterates its commitment towards ‘One China’ policy
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Indian Americans take to Times Square to protest Chinese aggression, call for trade boycott
Indian Americans take to Times Square to protest Chinese aggression, call for trade boycott
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In