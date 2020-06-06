e-paper
Home / India News / 10 days on, Assam gas well blowout still ‘uncontrolled’, Singapore experts yet to reach

10 days on, Assam gas well blowout still ‘uncontrolled’, Singapore experts yet to reach

OIL has decided to provide Rs 30,000 each to the nearly 2,000 families near the well who were evacuated and are staying at four relief camps since the blowout started.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 01:14 IST
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Fire tenders at Baghjan Oil Field in Tinsukia on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.(PTI photo)
The arrival of three experts from Singapore-based Alert Disaster Control to control the blowout at a natural gas well in Assam’s Tinsukia district was delayed owing to formalities related to Covid-19 pandemic.

The well located at Baghjan, operated by Oil India Limited (OIL), witnessed a blowout, uncontrolled release of natural gas or oil when pressure systems fail, on May 27. The natural gas and condensate matter kept flowing from it ‘uncontrollably’ for the tenth consecutive day on Friday.

After failing to plug the flow, OIL had sought services of a Singapore-based firm. The team that was expected to arrive on Wednesday has not landed in Assam yet.

“Singapore-based firm, Alert Disaster Control, will reach Duliajan (Assam) late evening on June 7. The delay in their arrival is due to COVID-related clearances at Singapore,” OIL said in a statement on Friday.

In an email to OIL, the firm informed that the civil aviation authority of Singapore has issued a one-time ‘exceptional clearance’ for a charter aircraft from India to land and take off from Singapore on June 7.

Meanwhile, OIL has decided to provide Rs 30,000 each to the nearly 2,000 families near the well who were evacuated and are staying at four relief camps since the blowout started.

“Our families are spending time at relief camps since May 27. We hope that the experts reach the site soon and control the blowout so that we can resume our normal lives,” said Madhav Moran, a resident of Baghjan.

NHRC seeks SC intervention on migrant crisis, lists 10 measures
Total active cases in Delhi breach 15,000 mark, govt comes out with patient care guidelines
‘Peaceful discussions’: India, China hold diplomatic parleys on LAC standoff
Ahead of Saturday’s meet over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Air India faces ‘overwhelming’ demand during bookings for Vande Bharat Mission Phase 3
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Black Lives Matter group sues Trump for forceful eviction of protestors
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
