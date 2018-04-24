10 get life sentence for lynching in Jharkhand

A fast-track court in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to 10 persons convicted of lynching a person in April last year after suspecting him of being a child lifter.

The court of additional session judge at Tenughat, Ghulam Haider, had held the 10 persons guilty under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among other offences, on April 18.

“The court also imposed Rs 14,000 fine on each convict. Rs 1.20 lakh from the total fine amount will be given to the victim’s family,” addition public prosecutor Sanjay Kumar Singh told HT over phone.

On April 4, 2017 a mob chased the victim, Shamsuddin Ansari, suspecting him of kidnapping children, at Narra village under Chandrapura police station area of Bokaro district when he had come to his in-laws house.

The mob thrashed Ansari brutally, following which he succumbed to his injury. The sister in-law of the victim Naimul Biwi had lodged an FIR against the accused in the case.

The convicts who were slapped with life imprisonment include Kishor Dasoundhi, Sagar Turi, Suraj Kumar Burnwal, Manoj Turi, Sonu Turi, Chhotia Koiry, Ram Kumar Koiry, Jitendra Thakur, Jitendra Rajak, and Chandan Dasoundhi.

Last month, a fast-track court in Ramgarh district had sentenced 11 people, including one local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, to life imprisonment for lynching a Muslim trader they suspected of transporting beef.