Home / India News / 10 injured as university bus runs into truck due to poor visibility in Punjab

10 injured as university bus runs into truck due to poor visibility in Punjab

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Phagwara
Eight students, a woman professor and the bus driver were injured in the accident.
Eight students, a woman professor and the bus driver were injured in the accident.(File photo for representation)
         

A private university bus carrying students and teachers on Tuesday ran into a stationary truck here due to poor visibility, making 10 injured, police said.

Eight students, a woman professor and the bus driver were injured in the accident, they said.

Three students were discharged after administering first aid, while other injured were undergoing treatment at a civil hospital here.

The accident occurred when the bus was on its ways to the university located on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road.

The students, aged between 19 and 21, were pursuing undergraduate courses at the varsity, the police said.

They said the bus driver could not see the truck parked on the foothpath due to dense fog.

top news
