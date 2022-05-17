10 killed in 3 days as rain lashes Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

At least 10 people have died in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in flood-related incidents in three days as torrential rains continued to lash parts of the northeast on Monday, officials from the two states said.

According to an Assam state disaster management authority report released on Monday, two deaths were reported in Cachar district, taking the toll in the state since Friday to five.

Since Sunday, five people have been killed and six injured in two separate landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, a state government release said.

According to the IMD, five states in the region witnessed excess rainfall than normal during May 1 to 16.

